Seth Rollins to CM Punk After WWE Backstage Appearance: 'Fight Me'

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins laid down a challenge Wednesday morning on Twitter after CM Punk made a surprise appearance on FS1's WWE Backstage on Tuesday night.

Rollins' tweet simply called for Punk to fight him:

Punk hadn't been seen on any form of WWE programming since leaving the company after the 2014 Royal Rumble. Punk said on WWE Backstage that he would be back on the show next week, although it is unclear if he will have any involvement with WWE beyond that.

Rumors of Punk auditioning for a role on WWE Backstage circulated a couple of months ago, and he confirmed in October that the audition did take place.

During an appearance on Collider Live (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Raj Giri), Punk discussed the potential relationship and noted that he isn't interested in getting back in the ring:

"Yeah I did it," Punk said. "I'm very much in a position where, 'Well come talk to me.' I'm open to anything. If they come to me with, 'Hey we want you to wrestle,' I'll say, 'Um, I'm not interested.'"

Punk also revealed that his discussions to potentially appear on WWE Backstage were through Fox rather than WWE:

"My agents just called me and Fox is throwing everything at this because they spent a lot of money on this and they're all in to make it work. Originally, I thought it was a WWE thing, so I was just like, 'meh, no.' But then they said, 'This is Fox.'

"I'm not dealing with anybody in WWE. They explained to me what it was, and I love Renee Young. Renee Young is a great person ... she's Canadian, so obviously she's super over-the-top nice and friendly. I prefaced it with, 'Guys, I'm not going to come in and dump all over stuff just to dump on it. That's old Phil. But if it's bad, I'm not going to be able to pretend it's anything but bad.'

"So they want to present it like it's a real sport and just have a show that recaps stuff, just like they do with the NFL, just like the NHL Network would do with hockey games and stuff like that. That's where we are with that."

During the brief existence of WWE Backstage thus far, hosts Renee Young, Booker T and Paige have been open and honest about the recent happenings in WWE. They even all agreed Tuesday that the current love triangle storyline involving Rusev, Lana and Bobby Lashley has been a dud.

Since the talent is seemingly encouraged to provide real opinion and analysis rather than toeing the company line on WWE Backstage, it is a great fit for the outspoken Punk.

Appearing on WWE Backstage doesn't mean that Punk will work with WWE in other capacities moving forward, but it could open the door for the two sides to make up and do more together in the future.

If that includes Punk coming back and wrestling again despite his stated desire to not do so, Rollins is one of the top in-ring performers in the world, and there is little doubt that he and Punk could tear the house down in a big pay-per-view match.

