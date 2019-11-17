Baron Corbin and 5 WWE Stars Who Don't Get Enough Credit from Fans

Baron Corbin and 5 WWE Stars Who Don't Get Enough Credit from FansNovember 17, 2019
Being a public figure is hard in any profession because no matter what you do, there is a good chance half your audience won't like you for some reason.
There is no such thing as a universally beloved person, and maybe there never has been, but it seems like social media has made it so a vocal minority can make it look like someone is disliked more than they are because people tend to complain more than they praise online.
When it comes to pro wrestlers, it is even harder to find anyone who is loved by a vast majority of fans than it is in other forms of entertainment. You can even find people online who will disrespect someone like Daniel Bryan, who has put his heart and soul into the business and produced countless Match of the Year candidates.
Obviously, everyone is entitled to their opinion and should never be attacked for not sharing someone else's point of view, but certain people in WWE get a lot of flak and do not get the respect they deserve.
Let's look at five employees who do not get enough credit from the WWE Universe.
Baron Corbin
If you were asked to pick the most hated Superstar on the WWE roster today, a lot of people would say it's Baron Corbin.
The 2019 King of the Ring is a heel and gets a lot of heat from the live crowd, which is his job, but that has never stopped people from criticizing him online for various reasons.
Not only is Corbin great at getting the crowd to listen to him and react accordingly, but he has also been praised by a few veterans for being one of the safest workers in the company.
Lance Storm took to Twitter and said "Corbin takes a lot of s--t but that dude always plants guys flat and safe. Even when that catch didn't go right." Randy Orton echoed his sentiment with the reply "Hate to say it but he's one of the few that gets the art."
WWE values Corbin because he is rarely injured, he knows how to rile the crowd and he can work with a variety of opponents. Go back and watch his recent matches with Chad Gable and try to claim he isn't a good wrestler. You can't do it without sounding jaded because those performances were awesome.
Michael Cole
If you search the name Michael Cole on Twitter, chances are good you will see a lot of people badmouthing the veteran WWE commentator.
Cole had the unfortunate job of trying to win over a crowd that had been in love with the combination of Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross for many years. How do you compete with two guys who helped to build a brand?
Being a wrestling announcer has changed a lot during Cole's time with the company. Not only does he have to call matches, but he is also responsible for keeping the show moving in the right direction, reminding people of storylines, plugging sponsors and interviewing talents.
His voice is the soundtrack to some of the greatest WWE moments of the past 20 years. Can you say in all honesty his voice made those moments any less special?
If Cole doesn't have your respect as a WWE announcer, he should have it as a journalist who covered war zones, terrorist attacks and presidential campaigns for years before moving into the colorful world of wrestling.
Natalya
WWE's women's roster is deeper than it has ever been. Raw, SmackDown, NXT and NXT UK all have women who could lead the division for years to come.
Stars like Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss and Shayna Baszler have earned high praise from people in and out of the industry, but someone who does not get enough credit is Natalya.
She is one of the few women in the company who had to fight through the Divas era for the chance to earn more opportunities for the rest of the division, and that is not something that can be overlooked.
Before The Man and The Queen were main-eventing pay-per-views, The Queen of Harts was fighting for any time at all on television, let alone enough to have a good match.
Her showdown with Charlotte at the first NXT TakeOver on May 29, 2014, was heavily credited for helping the entire division to get more opportunities in the developmental system, which ended up helping the main roster shortly after.
Natalya has suffered through bad gimmicks, such as having uncontrollable gas, and more heel and face turns than anyone cares to count. But when the pressure is on, few performers are as reliable her.
Erick Rowan
Out of the four people to come from The Wyatt Family, Erick Rowan gets the least credit from the WWE Universe.
When the group first arrived on the scene, everyone was intimidated because of the monster wearing the sheep mask. If he weren't in the group, Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper might not have been taken as seriously.
Not only is he a powerhouse who can suplex two men at once, but he is also more agile than a lot of people seem to realize. He can leap off the top rope when he needs to, and he is more than capable of hitting someone with a wrecking ball-like dropkick.
Part of the problem has been the way WWE tried booking him apart from the group for a few years. Being a vintner wasn't what the crowd cared about.
The past few months have been better for The Redwood, especially his time with Daniel Bryan, but he is still not talked about as a potential top heel when he should be getting booked on the same level as Braun Strowman. He might benefit from a return to NXT like Breezango and Finn Balor.
Jinder Mahal
Imagine being a WWE Superstar who has been booked poorly for years. Then imagine being that same Superstar and being told you are going to win the WWE Championship. It would be a dream come true.
Jinder Mahal worked most of his WWE career as a midcarder or enhancement talent before WWE gave him a chance with the world title at Backlash 2017.
Instead of embracing a Superstar who has worked hard to transform his body and improve in the ring, the WWE Universe treated Mahal as a pariah.
He might not flip around like Ricochet or have the power of Braun Strowman, but like Corbin, The Maharaja is a safe wrestler who can work against anyone.
Mahal did not deserve the level of hate he received during his reign, especially since it wasn't his decision to begin with. WWE put the title on him; he didn't force them to do it.
The Maharaja is out of action with an injury, so it will be interesting to see what WWE does with him when he returns. Perhaps a babyface turn will get the crowd to appreciate him.
Who do you think is the most underappreciated person in WWE right now and why?