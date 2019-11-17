Baron Corbin and 5 WWE Stars Who Don't Get Enough Credit from Fans

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Being a public figure is hard in any profession because no matter what you do, there is a good chance half your audience won't like you for some reason.

There is no such thing as a universally beloved person, and maybe there never has been, but it seems like social media has made it so a vocal minority can make it look like someone is disliked more than they are because people tend to complain more than they praise online.

When it comes to pro wrestlers, it is even harder to find anyone who is loved by a vast majority of fans than it is in other forms of entertainment. You can even find people online who will disrespect someone like Daniel Bryan, who has put his heart and soul into the business and produced countless Match of the Year candidates.

Obviously, everyone is entitled to their opinion and should never be attacked for not sharing someone else's point of view, but certain people in WWE get a lot of flak and do not get the respect they deserve.

Let's look at five employees who do not get enough credit from the WWE Universe.