Mark Dantonio Says Jim Harbaugh Is a Hall of Famer Ahead of MSU-Michigan Game

Tony Ding/Associated Press

Michigan State and Michigan may be bitter rivals, but that doesn't mean they lack respect. Spartans coach Mark Dantonio heaped praise on his counterpart Tuesday, calling him a "hall of fame coach" ahead of Saturday's meeting in Ann Arbor.

"I think they are doing a great job defensively, offensively, and he's a good football coach," Dantonio told reporters. "The guy's a hall of fame football coach, whether it's the NFL or whether it's in college, so you can expect them to play well."

The praise represents a cooling of tensions between Harbaugh and Dantonio, who traded terse comments after an altercation between their respective players during last season's matchup. Dantonio was asked to use two words to describe Harbaugh during his presser and, well, he kind of complied.

"Two words?" Dantonio said. "Intense, and I would say intense."

As for Harbaugh's hall of fame bona fides, his resume might be a little lacking in that category. While successful as a head coach at every level, he has never won a Power Five conference championship, and his NFL run was likely too short for Hall of Fame consideration. Had Harbaugh remained in the NFL and continued at a somewhat similar level of success—he made at least the NFC Championship Games in three of his four seasons with the 49ers—there would have been some merit to that claim.

However, Harbaugh's Michigan run could fairly be described as solid but disappointing. The Wolverines have finished no higher than No. 10 in the polls under Harbaugh, have never reached the conference championship game and will likely finish with their fifth straight season with three or more losses.

Not exactly a resume that harkens memories of the halcyon days. Dantonio is nevertheless impressed by the consistent effort Harbaugh puts into getting the most out of his team.

"I think he does a great job," Dantonio said of Harbaugh. "I think he's truly committed to every single play on the football field. He's going to think outside the box. ... You have seen him do different things in the past that create adjustments for you, and then you're going to have to adjust within that football game. Is extremely competitive, intense. But you know, I think most coaches are."