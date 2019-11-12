Warriors News: Damion Lee's Hand Injury Diagnosed as Fracture

Golden State Warriors guard Damion Lee suffered a non-displaced fracture in his right hand during the team's 122-108 defeat to the Utah Jazz on Monday. 

The Warriors announced doctors will re-evaluate Lee in two weeks.

The 27-year-old is averaging 10.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 34.3 percent from three-point range through 11 games for Golden State.

The Athletic's Anthony Slater noted Lee's absence will have salary-cap implications:

The injuries continue piling up for the reigning Western Conference champions, who opened the year without Klay Thompson as he recovers from a torn ACL. They've since lost D'Angelo Russell and Draymond Green for brief stretches, while Kevon Looney and Stephen Curry have been out with long-term issues.

Looney has been limited to one game while battling neuropathy in his hamstring, and Curry underwent surgery Nov. 1 for a broken left hand. The two-time MVP told reporters Monday he's aiming to return in the spring.

Although he wasn't a key player, Lee emerged as a reliable wing player as Steve Kerr juggled around with his lineups. According to NBA.com, the Warriors have had a minus-4.8 net rating with Lee on the floor and a minus-14.3 net rating when he was on the bench.

It appears there's no escape for Golden State as it attempts to right the ship following a 2-9 start.

