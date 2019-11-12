Colts Reportedly Plan Kicker Workouts amid Adam Vinatieri's Struggles

Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly set to hold a workout Tuesday for free-agent kickers, though no decision has been made on the future of Adam Vinatieri.

ESPN's Dan Graziano reported the Colts "want to get a look at what their options are in case they decide to make a change" with Vinatieri having missed 11 kicks (five field goals and six extra points) this season.

The 46-year-old future Hall of Famer appeared to hint toward retirement in mid-September following a rough start to the 2019 campaign. He missed five kicks within the first two weeks, including two field goals and an extra point in an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Vinatieri opted to remain with the Colts and seemingly returned to form with just a single miss over the team's next four games.

The South Dakota State product's struggles have returned in recent weeks, though. He missed a field goal and an extra point in a two-point loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9 and missed another extra point in Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins.

"Just go out and practice and work on your craft," he told reporters after the Steelers game. "Not think too much about the other stuff. I think all of us go one game at a time. You can't look too far in the future or too far behind. You go through the game film this last week ... you put it to bed."

Vinatieri made 85.2 percent of his field goals and 93.6 percent of his extra points in 2018. But with the Colts sitting on the playoff fringe at 5-4 and his direct involvement in two of their losses, the front office has little choice but to at least survey the other available options.

The legendary kicker's legacy is secured even if Indianapolis decides to move in a new direction. His resume includes four Super Bowl titles, three Pro Bowl appearances, three first-team All-Pro selections and the most points in NFL history with 2,656.

Key division games against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans await over the next three weeks, so the Colts' margin for error is small, especially in the kicking game.