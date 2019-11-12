Cowboys' Jerry Jones Talks Dak Prescott's Contract, Possible Franchise Tag, More

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn't ready to discuss the possibility of using the franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott as contract extension negotiations between the two sides continue to drag on.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Sunday it appeared likely that Prescott would wind up being tagged, as a source revealed there is currently "nothing going on" at the negotiating table. Jones addressed that report during his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan's Shan & RJ on Tuesday.

"[The reporter] has no idea," Jones said.

