Video: Warriors' Draymond 1st to Be Ejected from Chase Center After Ref Argument

John Hefti/Associated Press

After missing the previous five games with a finger injury, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green's return to the lineup was short-lived.

Early in the fourth quarter of Monday night's game against the Utah Jazz, Green attempted to take a charge on guard Mike Conley, but he was called for a foul instead. Upset with the call, the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year pleaded his case to official Sean Wright, only to be tossed after receiving a pair of technical fouls:

Green explained the ejection following the game, per ESPN's Nick Friedell:

"I disagreed with that call. And I'm never going to be OK with another grown man telling me, 'Don't talk.' If you feel like you got the call wrong, or right, you don't tell me not to talk. I'm a grown man. I got my own kids. So that's what happened."

With that, he became the first player ejected from Chase Center in the sixth regular-season game in the Warriors' multibillion-dollar arena.

Green finished with four points, seven rebounds and four assists in a 122-108 loss. The once-mighty Warriors fell 2-9 and are now last in the Western Conference.