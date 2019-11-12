Josh Gordon's Fantasy Outlook for Rest of Season After Seahawks Debut

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Josh Gordon had a nondescript debut for the Seattle Seahawks as they beat the San Francisco 49ers 27-24 in overtime on Monday Night Football.

Russell Wilson only targeted Gordon twice, and he had two receptions for 27 yards.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spoke highly of Gordon's work behind the scenes as he received a crash course in the team's offensive scheme.

"He did really well," he told reporters Saturday. "He was very impressive in terms of picking stuff up, studying overtime. He fit in really well. He's a really good athlete. You can really tell that he's got a lot of potential to be a big-time player, so it was fun seeing him on the practice field. He did a nice job."

Still, counting on the 2013 All-Pro to make a huge impact this early into his Seattle tenure was unrealistic.

The trouble with projecting Gordon's value going forward is that it's unclear whether his role will be significantly bigger than it was against the Niners.

Seattle already has a good primary wideout in Tyler Lockett, and DK Metcalf is the downfield threat most projected him to be coming out of college. Metcalf's 18.1 yards per reception were seventh-most in the NFL entering Monday's game.

Lockett was on the bench in overtime, and ESPN's Lisa Salters reported on the broadcast he had a lower left leg injury, which provides a storyline to follow in the days ahead. Lockett's availability for Week 12—Seattle has a bye for the upcoming week—and beyond obviously alters the calculus for Gordon.

Assuming the Seahawks' leading receiver will be good to go against the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 24, Gordon is likely the team's No. 3 option in the passing game.

Taking a gamble on Gordon might be worthwhile with the fantasy playoffs rapidly approaching because impact players can be difficult to find on the waiver wire at this point. But based on Monday's results, inserting him into your starting lineup for Week 12 is too risky.