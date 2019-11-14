Knee-Jerk Reactions to the Start of the 2019-20 Men's College Basketball Season

8 of 8

Karen Pulfer Focht/Associated Press

In case you somehow haven't heard, James Wiseman—a 7'1" freshman at Memphis and a strong contender to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft—has been ruled "likely ineligible" by the NCAA because Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway loaned Wiseman's family $11,500 to help them move in 2017.

That news broke last Friday, just a couple of hours before Memphis was set to host Illinois-Chicago. But rather than keep Wiseman out of action while things got sorted, Memphis filed for and was granted a temporary restraining order and opted to play the star freshman.

While the game was being played Friday, the NCAA released an ominous statement that said, "The university ... is ultimately responsible for ensuring its student-athletes are eligible to play." If Wiseman is eventually ruled ineligible, Memphis would be forced to forfeit any games in which he participated and would likely be ineligible for postseason play.

And yet, I love the power move by Hardaway and Co.

We act like getting to the NCAA tournament is the be-all, end-all in college basketball, but it's not. Not for this particular Memphis team, at any rate. Hardaway assembled this recruiting class to do something special: to put Memphis basketball back on the map. And getting a lot of national attention for destroying opponents while risking postseason ineligibility will go a lot further in accomplishing that mission than sneaking into the Dance without Wiseman would.

So if the NCAA bans Memphis from the NCAA tournament, big deal. The Tigers haven't danced since 2014 and haven't been to the Sweet 16 since the end of John Calipari's run as head coach there in 2009. Plus, both Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz proved the NBA doesn't much care if your one year in college ends with a trip to the tourney.

If the NCAA effectively blackballs Hardaway by giving him a show-cause penalty after all this, well, there's a good chance that would've happened whether he decided to let Wiseman play or not, so why not take the risk?

If he doesn't get slapped with a show-cause, though, Mr. One Cent is setting quite the precedent and is going to have an unbelievable recruiting pitch for years:

"Listen [insert 5-star recruit's name], you can choose to go with one of the more traditional powerhouses. No doubt, you'll get more national exposure playing for a Kentucky, a Kansas or a Louisville. But if there's any reason the NCAA might try to rule you ineligible, we've got your back and will do whatever it takes to showcase your talents to the NBA. Here's James Wiseman's number. Ask him all about it. And then track down Enes Kanter, Billy Preston or Brian Bowen and ask what it's like to try to play for a school that won't go the whole nine yards for you."

Again, this could all blow up in spectacular fashion. But Memphis wasn't exactly playing it safe when it hired a man with no college coaching experience. No sense starting to play it safe now.

Kerry Miller covers men's college basketball and college football for Bleacher Report. You can follow him on Twitter: @kerrancejames.