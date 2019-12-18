WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 18

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

The last live edition of WWE NXT in 2019 promised one of the brand's biggest nights of the whole year. A pair of championship matches highlighted the show.

After his impressive Triple Threat victory over Tommaso Ciampa and Keith Lee, Finn Balor challenged Adam Cole for the NXT Championship. The longest-reigning NXT champion in history promised to reclaim his throne.

Shayna Baszler finally gave Rhea Ripley the NXT Women's Championship match she had earned months ago. The Aussie had The Queen of Spades' number, but this match's result was all that mattered for their rivalry.

The show also promised clashes of longtime rivals. Killian Dain finally got his hands on a returning Damian Priest, and Cameron Grimes attempted to redeem himself after recent embarrassments by challenging Kushida.

The December 18 edition of WWE NXT had all the makings of one of the best wrestling shows of the year, closing out 2019 with potential new champions and plenty of great wrestling.