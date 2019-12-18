WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 18

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 18December 19, 2019
The last live edition of WWE NXT in 2019 promised one of the brand's biggest nights of the whole year. A pair of championship matches highlighted the show.
After his impressive Triple Threat victory over Tommaso Ciampa and Keith Lee, Finn Balor challenged Adam Cole for the NXT Championship. The longest-reigning NXT champion in history promised to reclaim his throne.
Shayna Baszler finally gave Rhea Ripley the NXT Women's Championship match she had earned months ago. The Aussie had The Queen of Spades' number, but this match's result was all that mattered for their rivalry.
The show also promised clashes of longtime rivals. Killian Dain finally got his hands on a returning Damian Priest, and Cameron Grimes attempted to redeem himself after recent embarrassments by challenging Kushida.
The December 18 edition of WWE NXT had all the makings of one of the best wrestling shows of the year, closing out 2019 with potential new champions and plenty of great wrestling.
NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor
Adam Cole and Finn Balor pushed each other to the limit in this physical match. After The Prince kicked out of the Last Shot, it seemed the NXT champion was finally going to fall. However, Johnny Gargano arrived on the stage.
The distraction allowed Cole to sneak in a low blow into the Last Shot for the win. Afterward, Johnny Wrestling grabbed a chair and smashed Balor with it.
Result
Cole def. Balor by pinfall to retain the NXT Championship.
Grade
A-
Analysis
Due to a lack of build, Cole and Balor did not have much of a story to tell, but the athletic display in this contest was top-notch. Two of the most naturally gifted wrestlers in NXT went all over the ring.
In the end, this was the only result that could work. Balor needed to lose but still be protected. Gargano was the perfect man to cost him his title match, adding even more heat to their rivalry.
The return of Johnny Wrestling will be big for NXT. The black-and-gold brand was not the same without him.
Killian Dain vs. Damian Priest
Killian Dain targeted the ribs of Damian Priest, brutalizing him and leaving The Archer of Infamy unable to hit his signature offense. Priest fought through and countered The Beast of Belfast's Vader Bomb with double knees, followed by the Reckoning for the win.
Result
Priest def. Dain by pinfall.
Grade
B
Analysis
Due to limited chemistry between the big men, Dain vs. Priest ran long. The two could have tightened this up and had a much more engaging contest, especially since they were attempting to follow Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor.
The Archer of Infamy is on the rise. It would be surprising if he is not competing for NXT gold early in 2020. While Dain is also a talented monster heel, he does not have the same ceiling for success.
Kushida vs. Cameron Grimes
Kushida showed off the hat he stole from Cameron Grimes before the bell rang. The mind games did not work on Grimes, who wore down the Japanese Superstar. Kushida came back with a flurry of offense and counters, only to take the Cave-In for a surprise loss.
Result
Grimes def. Kushida by pinfall.
Grade
B+
Analysis
In the second act of this rivalry, Grimes picked up a surprising clean victory. Since Kushida needed to build momentum, this result did not help. However, the match between the two was great, improving on the previous effort.
Even if the Japanese Superstar wins the rubber match, losses like this can hurt the fans' perception of him. He feels less and less like a top competitor with each defeat.
Io Shirai vs. Santana Garrett
Santana Garrett challenged Io Shirai's overconfidence by taking advantage of every moment. The athletic display of Garrett was impressive, but The Genius of the Sky recovered in dominant fashion. She connected on the moonsault for the win.
Result
Shirai def. Garrett by pinfall.
Grade
C+
Analysis
Shirai should not be making enhancement talent look like top contenders, but she cannot help but have great matches with everyone. Garrett rebounded solidly from her awkward performance against Taynara Conti.
The Genius of the Sky needs to remain one of WWE's top acts. She's on a run unlike anyone else in the company. It's a wonder she isn't the NXT women's champion.
Pete Dunne vs. Travis Banks
Pete Dunne grounded Travis Banks to make sure his speed advantage was not felt early in this contest. The Bruiserweight thought he had this match in hand until The Kiwi Buzzsaw reversed the Bitter End into a DDT. A second counter to the Bitter End set up the Kiwi Crusher for two.
Banks did not have enough, though, to put this away, and Dunne finally caught him with the Bitter End after a super X-Plex for the victory.
Result
Dunne def. Banks by pinfall.
Grade
B
Analysis
NXT UK's past and future collided in a physical contest that got the crowd behind a star that is not nearly used well enough. The Kiwi Buzzsaw is one of the most talented stars in NXT UK, but he rarely gets a chance to show it.
This match was a full showcase of his style. He battled from underneath to give The Bruiserweight a real fight. In the end, Dunne may have won, but the fans were chanting for The Kiwi Buzzsaw.
NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler vs. Rhea Ripley
After Rhea Ripley sent Shayna Baszler hard to the mat with a superplex, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke ran down to distract the challenger. The champion took advantage, stomping the hand of Ripley into the steel steps.
The Horsewomen attacked Ripley again until the referee ejected them from ringside, but the damage allowed The Queen of Spades to dominate her dangerous challenger. The referee went down just before the Aussie fired back and hit the Riptide.
As the referee recovered, Baszler planted Ripley on a steel chair, but the challenger still kicked out. The champion trapped her in the Kirifuda Clutch. Ripley nearly passed out, but she recovered and caught Baszler with an avalanche Riptide for the win.
The NXT Universe entered the ring and celebrated with the new champion.
Result
Ripley def. Baszler by pinfall to become the new NXT women's champion.
Grade
A+
Analysis
The time had come for a change. Ripley earned this moment atop the women's division in NXT. She was built up as the one who was truly ready to defeat the most dominant woman in NXT's history. It will be interesting to see what comes next.
This match built around the story of the Aussie earning her way. She overcame interference, cheap shots and the deadly Kirifuda Clutch. She earned the crowd's adoration and respect. Baszler made her look incredible.