WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 27

Credit: WWE.com

Success only bred more conflict as NXT went back to fighting after the brand's dominant performance at WWE Survivor Series 2019.

The November 27 edition included a huge NXT Tag Team Championships match where Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic followed up on their victory at WarGames by challenging Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly of Undisputed Era.

Tommaso Ciampa also looked to build off his WarGames victory by continuing his hunt for the NXT Championship. Adam Cole certainly did not want to run into a motivated Sicilian Psychopath.

Akira Tozawa got one more shot at the WWE Cruiserweight Championship after a triple threat loss on the Survivor Series Kickoff, challenging Lio Rush one on one.

Perhaps no one though had more to answer for than Dakota Kai. After replacing Mia Yim at the last minute as a member of Team Rhea Ripley, The Captain of Team Kick assaulted her long-time friend Tegan Nox and walked out on her teammates.

This night had potential to be massive with so much fallout from WarGames and Survivor Series. No one was safe, and everyone had something to say.