WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 27November 28, 2019
WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 27
Success only bred more conflict as NXT went back to fighting after the brand's dominant performance at WWE Survivor Series 2019.
The November 27 edition included a huge NXT Tag Team Championships match where Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic followed up on their victory at WarGames by challenging Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly of Undisputed Era.
Tommaso Ciampa also looked to build off his WarGames victory by continuing his hunt for the NXT Championship. Adam Cole certainly did not want to run into a motivated Sicilian Psychopath.
Akira Tozawa got one more shot at the WWE Cruiserweight Championship after a triple threat loss on the Survivor Series Kickoff, challenging Lio Rush one on one.
Perhaps no one though had more to answer for than Dakota Kai. After replacing Mia Yim at the last minute as a member of Team Rhea Ripley, The Captain of Team Kick assaulted her long-time friend Tegan Nox and walked out on her teammates.
This night had potential to be massive with so much fallout from WarGames and Survivor Series. No one was safe, and everyone had something to say.
NXT Tag Team Champions Undisputed Era vs. Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic
Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic and Matt Riddle opened the show to celebrate the victory of NXT over Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. Undisputed Era interrupted to remind everyone that they were the ones who truly won.
The conversation quickly turned to the future as Tommy Entertainer reminded Adam Cole he would soon be NXT champion again. Finn Balor arrived to stake his own claim for Goldie, and the two agreed to a match later.
After Bobby Fish was forced to go to the back due to medical concerns, Roderick Strong stepped up in his place to compete with Kyle O'Reilly against Lee and Dijakovic.
Cole got involved in this match, and The Limitless One blasted him clear into the second row of the audience. The distraction was enough to let Strong and O'Reilly hit High-Low for three on Dijakovic.
Result
Strong and O'Reilly def. Lee and Dijakovic by pinfall to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships.
Grade
A
Analysis
This was a strong opener both as a segment and match. While it was a shame to see Fish injured, Strong and O'Reilly also have chemistry as a team that shines through in their performances. They worked well with the insanely athletic big men.
While it may not have been in the cards this time for Lee and Dijakovic, they are a promising team. Regardless, Lee remains one of NXT's absolute stars and needs to remain in contention for singles and tag titles.
Mansoor vs. Shane Thorne
Shane Thorne tried to make an example of Mansoor in a physical beatdown of the young star. However, the Saudi Arabian Superstar refused to stay down. He caught the Aussie with a slingshot neckbreaker for the win.
Result
Mansoor def. Thorne by pinfall.
Grade
C-
Analysis
NXT has always been better about highlighting talent, so this was disappointing in how quickly it ended. It was a one-sided squash where Thorne got all the offense yet lost.
It was the right move to keep building Mansoor though. If the company is going to highlight him at every Saudi Arabia show, he needs to have a larger role otherwise. He is clearly a talented cruiserweight.
Dakota Kai vs. Candice LeRae
In a backstage interview, Candice LeRae could not celebrate her victories at WarGames or Survivor Series as she was still worried about Tegan Nox. She promised to avenge Nox as her big sister by punishing Dakota Kai.
With a new entrance and attitude, The Captain of Team Kick came out swinging for the fences, physically dominating LeRae early. The resilient underdog refused to stay down, fighting back with her own physical offense until she trapped Kai in the Gargano Escape.
Kai escaped by ducking outside and bashed her with Nox's knee brace. While it caused a disqualification, The Captain of Team Kick was not done. She threw LeRae into the steel steps and looked to hit her with a steel chair before Rhea Ripley ran down to make the save.
Result
LeRae def. Kai by disqualification.
Grade
A
Analysis
This was fantastic from start to finish. LeRae and Kai came at each other with everything they have, and the crowd was energized for it all. The counters showed a level of comfort between the two stars that usually does not come out in a first-time match.
Kai is completely comfortable already as a heel. She has so many great matches coming against NXT's best babyface stars from Ripley to Yim. Hopefully, she also gets another match with LeRae down the line on top of the inevitable fantastic contest against Nox.
NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush vs. Akira Tozawa
A distracted Lio Rush was not on his game against a motivated Akira Tozawa. The Stamina Monster looked a step faster than The Man of the Hour, who barely escaped with his title. Luckily, he found his focus and hit a pair of Final Hours for the win.
Result
Rush def. Tozawa by pinfall to retain the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was a classic 205 Live clash with the energy of Full Sail behind the stars. Tozawa is an underrated performer with plenty of upside. He may be wasted on Monday Night Raw, but he is still integral to the success of WWE's cruiserweight division.
Rush has been on a roll since returning to NXT. He has not had a single bad match and often felt like he was still not quite hitting his stride. Hopefully, the feud with Angel Garza will unlock that full potential.
Xia Li vs. Vanessa Borne; Rhea Ripley Refuses to Let Shayna Baszler Gloat
Xia Li was hardly bothered with Vanessa Borne. As Shayna Baszler headed to the ring with Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke, Li hit Borne with a running tornado kick for three. The heel swarmed the ring and planted the Chinese star.
The NXT women's champion gloated over her victory, but Rhea Ripley did not let her talk long. She reminded The Queen of Spades that she lost at WarGames. Baszler talked a big game back, but she backed off once the Aussie laid down a challenge.
Result
Li def. Borne by pinfall.
Grade
B-
Analysis
The match that preceded Baszler and Ripley's segment can be largely forgotten though Li continued to build moment that could be relevant down the line.
For now, the women's division goes through Baszler and Ripley. The fated clash between the two is rapidly approaching, and it should be fantastic. The NXT Universe is wholly behind the Aussie to finally dethrone the unstoppable Baszler.
Tommaso Ciampa vs. Finn Balor
Tommaso Ciampa had the edge on Finn Balor early in this contest. However, The Prince needed just one opening to take over. He sent Tommy Entertainer hard into the barricade, and Ciampa barely avoided the 1916 on the steel ramp.
Project Ciampa and an avalanche Air Raid Crash could not end this match. Adam Cole saw the tide turning the wrong way and got involved, making sure Ciampa landed on the NXT Championship. He also hit him with a leaping enzuigiri before The Prince won with the 1916.
The NXT champion stood with Balor, but The Prince showed that he works alone by planting Cole with a pele kick.
Result
Balor def. Ciampa by pinfall.
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was a smart end to a night that felt like a reintroduction for NXT. Ciampa and Balor are not directly rivals right now, but they are among the top stars in NXT. Having the two unofficially fight for the No. 1 contendership sold the level of competition on this brand.
The match was not quite up to the level of the two competitors' best, but that mostly comes down to time and spotlight. These two will have an incredible match in due time.