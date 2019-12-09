WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 9

0 of 11

Credit: WWE.com

The December 9 edition of Monday Night Raw had plenty of stories to tell. The final event on the WWE calendar, WWE TLC 2019, approached on December 15, but the red brand had not set its line-up for the show.

However, Raw was just as focused on delivering on this night. In the main event, Rey Mysterio was set to defend his United States Championship against AJ Styles. Randy Orton waited in the wings, watching The Phenomenal One closely.

Lana demanded the official proceedings of her divorce to Rusev finally end. The two promised to sign the papers live on Raw.

Charlotte Flair continued to struggle with The Kabuki Warriors on her own. Luckily, she potentially had an ally in Becky Lynch as long as The Man could find a way to trust The Queen.

Kevin Owens began a hunt for The Authors of Pain all on his own. He knew Akam and Rezar would be a tough fight especially with Seth Rollins in their corner but was ready to take on the challenge.

With a night approaching filled with wood and steel, the red brand roster had revenge on the mind.