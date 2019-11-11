Report: Jermaine Whitehead Works Out for Raiders After Browns Release for Tweets

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 11, 2019

Cleveland Browns defensive back Jermaine Whitehead (35) runs a play against the Denver Broncos during the second half of NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Denver. Whitehead has been released following his disturbing social media rant after a loss in Denver. The Browns announced the move Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, hours after rebuking Whitehead for
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders brought free-agent safety Jermaine Whitehead in for a workout Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Cleveland Browns waived Whitehead last week after he posted threatening tweets following the team's 24-19 defeat to the Denver Broncos.

In one tweet, Whitehead responded to Dustin Fox, a former NFL cornerback and current radio host for 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland.

Taking exception to Fox's criticism of his performance, Whitehead wrote: "Come get it in blood b---h made ass lil boy. I'm out there with a broke hand... don't get smoked f--k ass cracker."

The Browns publicly condemned the tweets, calling them "totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate," prior to letting him go. 

Whitehead issued an apology on Instagram:

"I would like to take this opportunity to apologize for my actions following our game with Denver. That was totally out of character for me. I do not justify my actions, but was extremely frustrated with the way I had played and our team losing because of it. I was playing with a broken hand, but that is no excuse for my actions, and I am deeply regretful."

Whitehead made eight starts for the Browns, registering 41 combined tackles and intercepting one pass.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Raiders also worked out DeShawn Shead.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Lamarcus Joyner will be out indefinitely after getting injured in the team's 26-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers last Thursday, and the team placed Karl Joseph on injured reserve.

Oakland is clearly looking to strengthen its secondary ahead of the final stretch of the regular season.

