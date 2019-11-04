Browns Waive Jermaine Whitehead After He Threatens Radio Host, Fans on Twitter

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns announced Monday that safety Jermaine Whitehead has been waived following his threatening Twitter posts directed at radio analyst Dustin Fox and fans after Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Denver Broncos.

After Fox called Whitehead's effort tackling Sunday "a joke" in a tweet, Whitehead responded: "Come get it in blood b---h made ass lil boy. I'm out there with a broke hand... don't get smoked f--k ass cracker," per Kenneth Garger of the New York Post.

Whitehead told another Twitter user, "Imma kill you b---h... that's on blood."

According to Jake Trotter of ESPN, Twitter suspended Whitehead's account before he left the locker room following Sunday's game. The Browns also immediately condemned his posts.

"Jermaine Whitehead's social media posts following today's game were totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate," a team spokesperson said Sunday, per Trotter. "We immediately spoke with Jermaine upon learning of these comments. The Browns in no way condone that type of language or behavior. This matter will be further addressed internally."

Whitehead later took to Instagram to address his missed tackles Sunday, though he didn't apologize for his Twitter posts:

"Crazy world. They line it up and say anything in the book too you. They tell you take the high road, when yo whole life you was taught to meet fire with fire. I do apologize for my performance, but having a broke hand and a strong fear of letting my team down is my downfall. Whatever happens happens. Ain trippin. They probably gone still talk crazy but this me getting smoke off my chest. I don't need one like... this from me to me! Keep ya head up homie, can't nobody f--k with you. I dare em to try."

He also reportedly threatened another fan on Instagram, per Garger.

The 26-year-old safety has registered 41 tackles (one for loss), two quarterback hits and an interception in eight games this season.