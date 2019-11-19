WWE Survivor Series 2019: Does Raw, SmackDown or NXT Have Better Champions?

1 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Unlike some previous years, there isn't a proper balance of champions between the rosters, so several champions are not factored into the Survivor Series brand supremacy; for example, NXT UK is being incorporated into NXT as a whole rather than a competitive entity.

This has left NXT UK women's champion Kay Lee Ray out of the women's Triple Threat match, although it's highly doubtful she'd be anything but the fourth-ranked entrant.

NXT UK tag team champions Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) would also fall short against The Viking Raiders, The Undisputed Era and The New Day.

United Kingdom champion Walter would be interesting to see against the other men's world titleholders, but that match isn't happening, either. He's undefeated, so he would stand a chance to win, but he's still not as big of a deal as someone like Brock Lesnar.

There's also no direct correlation to Raw's 24/7 Championship on any other brand. The title may be defended at random during Survivor Series, possibly with SmackDown and NXT stars vying for it, but there's no counterpart to match holder Samir Singh to.

Likewise, The Kabuki Warriors have the Women's Tag Team Championship belts on Raw, but they are floating champions between all brands and have no parallels for comparison.

The Cruiserweight Championship is also cross-branded between NXT, NXT UK and 205 Live. There is no equivalent champion on any other brand for Lio Rush to face.