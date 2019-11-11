Lakers News: Anthony Davis Says He Feels His Shoulder Injury During Games

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 11, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star big man Anthony Davis said he continues to deal with a lingering shoulder injury.

"There's really never a play I don't feel it," he said, per Bill Oram of The Athletic. "But I'm going to go out there and play, I try not to let it affect my game. I just play through it and then worry about taking care of it after the game."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

