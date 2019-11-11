Bayern Munich Chief: Robert Lewandowski Could Beat Gerd Muller's 40-Goal Record

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has suggested Robert Lewandowski could break Gerd Muller's Bundesliga record of 40 goals in a single season.

Lewandowski netted a brace against former club Borussia Dortmund on Saturday to continue his run of scoring in every Bundesliga match this season.

Per Goal's Chris Burton, Rummenigge said:

"You can't do any better.

"I thought Gerd Muller's record was for eternity. But I think Robert is the first player who could get close and put it at risk.

"It's amazing that he scores one to three goals in each game, and of a quality to take your hat off to."

The 31-year-old opened the scoring with a header from Benjamin Pavard's cross:

He scored again in the second half from close range after a one-two with Thomas Muller.

The striker now sits on 16 goals in 11 Bundesliga matches and 23 in all competitions, having also scored in all four of Bayern's UEFA Champions League matches and once in the DFB-Pokal.

Gracenote Live shared some of his records:

Bundesliga content manager Alex Chaffer and football statistician Michael Caley showered him with praise after his efforts on Saturday:

Lewandowski is already more than halfway to equalling his personal best of 30 Bundesliga goals in a season, which he achieved in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 campaigns.

The Poland international's best efforts are still some way off Muller's record of 40, which the German set in the 1971-72 campaign.

His current average of 1.45 goals per game has him on course for almost 50 Bundesliga goals this season, though. While it's unlikely he'll maintain such a phenomenal average, breaking the record can't be ruled out.