JuJu Smith-Schuster Agrees with Jalen Ramsey: 'I'll Never Be Antonio Brown'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 11, 2019

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) warms up before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Jalen Ramsey doesn't think Juju Smith-Schuster is on Antonio Brown's level.

Smith-Schuster apparently agrees—for now.  

"He's right, though," Smith-Schuster told reporters Sunday of Ramsey's comments. "I'm not Antonio Brown. I'll never be Antonio Brown. I am myself. I'm JuJu Smith-Schuster. I'm not as good as him yet. I think I still have time to proceed to get to his level. But we're two totally different persons."

Ramsey said Friday that his matchup with Smith-Schuster was not on the same level as his past battles with Brown, the free-agent wideout who spent his first nine NFL seasons in Pittsburgh. The Los Angeles Rams cornerback helped hold Smith-Schuster to three receptions for 44 yards in the 17-12 Pittsburgh victory. 

"No disrespect to him, he's not Antonio Brown," Ramsey said. "I matched up with Antonio there for two years, and that was a good battle, and I held my own in those battles, and yeah, now I'm going up against a different person, different body type, different receiver a little bit. He can make plays."

         

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

