Drew Brees, Sean Payton Talk Biggest Upset of Season with Saints Loss vs Falcons

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 11, 2019

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks to reporters after an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. The Falcons won 26-9. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill/Associated Press

Drew Brees and Sean Payton had some thinking to do after the New Orleans Saints suffered a 26-9 upset at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.   

ESPN's Mike Triplett noted New Orleans was a 13.5-point favorite at the Caesars Sportsbook, the highest spread for a losing team so far in 2019.

Brees said the loss was "not us" and that "we're better than that."

Payton was more blunt with his assessment: "We didn't play well enough to win today—really against anybody. I mean, you pick a situation, and there's a good chance they won that situation. ... This has always been a game played with emotion, and I thought they outplayed us. They outplayed us, they outcoached us, and they deserved to win."

Payton's comments weren't wide of the mark.

While the Falcons only gained 317 yards, they ran for 143 yards as a team, which allowed them to possess the ball for 33:46 and keep New Orleans' offense off the field.

The Saints went 3-of-12 on third down and 0-of-3 on fourth down. They also committed 12 penalties that totaled 90 yards and came away with six points on three trips into the red zone.

As frustrating as Sunday's loss was, the Saints still have a two-game lead over the Carolina Panthers in the NFC South, and they have winnable games against the Panthers, Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before a highly anticipated clash with the 8-0 San Francisco 49ers in Week 14.

Don’t let them do all the trash talkingGet the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    Lamar Is Loose, and NFL Can't Catch Him 🏃🏿‍♂️💨

    There's no limit to what the Ravens can do with Lamar playing like this

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Lamar Is Loose, and NFL Can't Catch Him 🏃🏿‍♂️💨

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Saints Struggle All Day, Fall to Falcons at Home 26-9

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    Saints Struggle All Day, Fall to Falcons at Home 26-9

    EndPlay
    via WSBTV

    Report: Dak Headed Toward Franchise Tag

    Cowboys and Prescott didn’t make any progress on long-term extension during bye: ‘Nothing doing’

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Dak Headed Toward Franchise Tag

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Load Management for Shady

    Chiefs had predetermined this game as a ‘rest week’ for LeSean McCoy, want him fresh down the stretch

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Load Management for Shady

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report