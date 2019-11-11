College Football Rankings 2019: Week 12 Polls, Schedule and Standings Prediction

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

LSU was already the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 poll entering this past weekend, but the Tigers further strengthened their hold on the top spot.

After notching earlier wins over Texas, Auburn and Florida, LSU again added to its impressive resume with a 46-41 win over Alabama, which dropped one spot to No. 4 in the AP poll this week. The Tigers are in control in the SEC West, and if they win out, they'll be heading to the SEC Championship Game and likely the College Football Playoff.

There are four other ranked teams still undefeated—No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Clemson, No. 7 Minnesota and No. 12 Baylor.

All of those teams will be in action in Week 12. Entering this week's slate, here's a look at the current polls, the upcoming schedule and more.

Week 12 Polls

AP Top 25

1. LSU (9-0)

2. Ohio State (9-0)

3. Clemson (10-0)

4. Alabama (8-1)

5. Georgia (8-1)

6. Oregon (8-1)

7. Minnesota (9-0)

8. Utah (8-1)

9. Penn State (8-1)

10. Oklahoma (8-1)

11. Florida (8-2)

12. Baylor (9-0)

13. Auburn (7-2)

14. Michigan (7-2)

15. Wisconsin (7-2)

16. Notre Dame (7-2)

17. Cincinnati (8-1)

18. Memphis (8-1)

19. Boise State (8-1)

20. SMU (9-1)

21. Navy (7-1)

22. Texas (6-3)

23. Iowa (6-3)

24. Indiana (7-2)

25. Oklahoma State (6-3)

Amway Coaches Poll

1. LSU (9-0)

2. Ohio State (9-0)

3. Clemson (10-0)

4. Alabama (8-1)

5. Georgia (8-1)

6. Oregon (8-1)

7. Minnesota (9-0)

8. Oklahoma (8-1)

9. Utah (8-1)

10. Baylor (9-0)

11. Penn State (8-1)

12. Florida (8-2)

13. Auburn (7-2)

14. Michigan (7-2)

15. Wisconsin (7-2)

16. Notre Dame (7-2)

17. Cincinnati (8-1)

18. Memphis (8-1)

19. Boise State (8-1)

20. SMU (9-1)

21. Navy (7-1)

22. Iowa (6-3)

23. Texas (6-3)

24. Appalachian State (8-1)

25. Indiana (7-2)

Week 12 Schedule

All times ET

Saturday, Nov. 16

No. 4 Alabama at Mississippi State (noon, ESPN)

No. 24 Indiana at No. 9 Penn State (noon, ABC)

No. 11 Florida at Missouri (noon, CBS)

No. 15 Wisconsin at Nebraska (noon, Big Ten Network)

Michigan State at No. 14 Michigan (noon, Fox)

Kansas at No. 25 Oklahoma State (noon, FS1)

No. 21 Navy at No. 16 Notre Dame (2:30 p.m., NBC)

No. 2 Ohio State at Rutgers (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network)

Wake Forest at No. 3 Clemson (3:30 p.m., ABC)

No. 5 Georgia at No. 13 Auburn (3:30 p.m., CBS)

No. 18 Memphis at Houston (3:30 p.m., ESPN2)

No. 22 Texas at Iowa State (3:30 p.m., FS1)

No. 7 Minnesota at No. 23 Iowa (4 p.m., Fox)

No. 1 LSU at Ole Miss (7 p.m., ESPN)

No. 17 Cincinnati at South Florida (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 12 Baylor (7:30 p.m., ABC)

UCLA at No. 8 Utah (8 p.m., Fox)

New Mexico at No. 19 Boise State (10:15 p.m., ESPN2)

Arizona at No. 6 Oregon (10:30 p.m., ESPN)

Week 12 Predictions

Georgia continues march toward SEC Championship Game

John Amis/Associated Press

After losing to South Carolina on Oct. 12, Georgia has bounced back with three straight wins, including its victory over Missouri this past Saturday. Now, with two SEC games remaining, the No. 5 Bulldogs are in first place in the SEC East and on track to make the conference championship game.

However, Georgia has two challenging games remaining—at No. 13 Auburn on Saturday and home against Texas A&M on Nov. 23. But as long as the Bulldogs win one of those games, they'll finish first in the SEC East, as they own the tiebreaker over Florida due to their head-to-head win over the Gators.

Despite that surprising double-overtime home loss to South Carolina, the Bulldogs have been one of the best teams in the country this season. And they'll be motivated to continue to add to their resume for the College Football Playoff selection committee with a win over the Tigers.

Oklahoma takes back control of the Big 12

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Although Oklahoma is the highest-ranked Big 12 team in the AP poll at No. 10, the Sooners are second in the conference. No. 12 Baylor has won its first nine games of the season, which includes a triple-overtime road win at TCU this past Saturday.

Now, the Sooners and Bears are set to go head-to-head, and the winner will be in first in the Big 12. Of course, there are no divisions in the conference, so it's possible this will also be a preview of the Big 12 championship game.

The only reason Oklahoma isn't higher in the poll is because of its loss at Kansas State on Oct. 26. But the Sooners have now faced adversity, and they should come out on top against Baylor, perhaps even twice. Expect Oklahoma to finish the season well and make a strong case to be included in the College Football Playoff.

Penn State bounces back at home

Stacy Bengs/Associated Press

If Penn State wants any chance of making the College Football Playoff, it likely can't lose again this season. And the No. 9 Nittany Lions have some more challenging matchups ahead.

They suffered their first loss of the season this past Saturday when they fell at Big Ten rival Minnesota, which is undefeated. Now, they face another pair of ranked teams—home against No. 24 Indiana on Saturday, then at No. 2 Ohio State on Nov. 23.

If Penn State wants that Ohio State game to be important, then it can't afford a loss to Indiana. That motivation will be enough for the Nittany Lions to bounce back with a statement victory over the Hoosiers, setting the stage for a huge Big Ten showdown with the Buckeyes.