Raptors Stun Anthony Davis, Lakers Despite Another LeBron James Triple-Double

Sunday night in the NBA featured the reigning champion Toronto Raptors traveling to Los Angeles to take on the early 2020 title favorite Lakers.

The Raptors prevailed 113-104 over the Lakers at Staples Center despite missing All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry (fractured thumb) and veteran forward Serge Ibaka (ankle sprain). Toronto's victory snapped the Lakers' seven-game winning streak, handing L.A. its first loss since the regular-season opener on Oct. 22.

Lowry's and Ibaka's injuries were suffered during Toronto's win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. The team announced that Lowry will be re-evaluated in two weeks, while Ibaka is out indefinitely.

Sunday night was Toronto's first game without its two stars.

The Lakers led by as many as 11 in the second quarter, but Toronto collectively fought back. Six Raptors scored in double digits—three starters and three reserves—led by double-doubles from Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet.

     

Notable Stats

Raptors

G Fred VanVleet: 23 points, 7 rebounds, 10 assists, 2 steals

F Pascal Siakam: 24 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 3 blocks

G Norman Powell: 14 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks

F Chris Boucher: 15 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, 3 blocks

F Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: 10 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists

SG Terence Davis: 13 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists

     

Lakers

SF LeBron James: 13 points, 13 rebounds, 15 assists, 1 block

PF Anthony Davis: 27 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 4 blocks

F Kyle Kuzma: 15 points, 5 rebounds

G Troy Daniels: 11 points, 4 rebounds, 1 block

C JaVale McGee: 10 points, 4 rebounds

Raptors Depth Shines in First Game Without Lowry, Ibaka

Prior to Sunday's contest, the Raptors' first since Lowry and Ibaka went down with injuries, head coach Nick Nurse unknowingly foreshowed how things would unfold for his team against the Lakers:

  

What's Next?

The Raptors will stay in L.A. and take on the Clippers on Monday night.

The Lakers will travel to Phoenix to play the Suns on Tuesday night.

