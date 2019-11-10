Warriors Hold NBA's Worst Record After 10 Games Amid Steph Curry, More Injuries

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors have gone from light-years ahead to light-years behind the rest of the NBA as they deal with a number of injuries to start the 2019-20 NBA season.

The Warriors fell to 2-8 following Saturday's 114-108 defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder, which gave them the league's worst record. NBC Sports' Monte Poole noted it's the first time under the ownership of Joe Lacob and Peter Guber that Golden State is in the NBA's basement through 10 games.

The Warriors' starting lineup is unrecognizable from the one that competed in the NBA Finals this past summer.

The reigning Western Conference champions knew they were opening the year without Klay Thompson, who suffered a torn ACL in the Finals.

Things took a serious turn when Stephen Curry broke his left hand and underwent surgery that has ruled him out for a minimum of three months. The Warriors also confirmed Wednesday that Kevon Looney, who has played in only one game, will miss two more weeks as the result of neuropathy in his hamstring.

Draymond Green (finger), Eric Paschall (hip) and Omari Spellman (ankle) have all been out for stretches too.

The silver lining from the Warriors' situation is they could be so bad they end up landing a top-five pick in the 2020 draft. At the moment, they'd have a 52.1 percent chance of getting in the top four and a 14 percent chance of getting the No. 1 overall pick, per Tankathon.

The San Antonio Spurs, who had been a playoff mainstay, famously went 20-62 in 1996-97 when David Robinson was limited to six games. They won the 1997 draft lottery and selected Tim Duncan first overall.

The 2020 draft class doesn't have a can't-miss prospect from the Duncan mold, but the Warriors might be in a position to add a young star who can either fit into the franchise's long-term future or serve as the key asset in a trade for a proven veteran.