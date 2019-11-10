Apparent Video of LSU Locker Room After Alabama Win: 'Roll Tide, What? F--k You'

John Bazemore/Associated Press

An Instagram Live video appearing to capture the exuberant postgame emotions of LSU's locker room on Saturday has surfaced in the aftermath of the Tigers' 46-41 win over No. 3 Alabama.

In it, someone who sounds like head coach Ed Orgeron is heard saying "Roll Tide, what? F--k you" to close a speech.

"We're gonna beat their asses in recruiting, we're going to beat their asses every time they see us," the person can be heard saying. "You understand that? Roll Tide, what? F--k you."

It remains to be seen if there will be any fallout from the remarks being live-streamed.

However, this isn't the first time in recent memory in which a fiery postgame speech was captured on video, as then-Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Antonio Brown caught head coach Mike Tomlin's remarks following his team's AFC divisional round win over the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017.

LSU has more important things to worry about, however, as the Tigers are in the driver's seat for an SEC title and a College Football Playoff berth following the win. They'll visit Ole Miss on Saturday before closing the regular season with Arkansas and Texas A&M.