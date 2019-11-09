Look: Minnesota Fans Flood Field After Golden Gophers Upset No. 4 Penn State

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIINovember 9, 2019

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck cheers his team during an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 31-26. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Stacy Bengs/Associated Press

The No. 17 Minnesota Golden Gophers upset the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions 31-26 Saturday afternoon. 

Both teams entered the game undefeated, and Minnesota didn't make it any easier for Penn State to digest its first loss afterward as nearly everyone at TCF Bank Stadium rushed the field:

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Minnesota had been waiting since 1999 for a celebration of this magnitude:

Jordan Howden sealed the game when he picked off Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford in the end zone with one minute remaining in regulation:

Mayhem ensued. Players rang the Governor's Victory Bell—introduced in 1993 during the two teams' first matchup as Big Ten opponents—on the field before fans joined them in throngs:

While meeting with reporters postgame, senior linebacker Carter Coughlin said he told a teammate, "This is how TCF Bank Stadium should be," when the field began flooding with people. The Golden Gophers have one more shot this regular season to energize their home field when No. 13 Wisconsin visits on Nov. 30.

Don’t let them do all the trash talkingGet the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    No. 17 Minnesota Hands No. 4 Penn State 1st Loss in Upset Win

    Minnesota Golden Gophers Football logo
    Minnesota Golden Gophers Football

    No. 17 Minnesota Hands No. 4 Penn State 1st Loss in Upset Win

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    The Biggest Dude in College Football

    👣 Size-18 shoes 😮 Nearly 400 lbs, XXXXL shirt 🗣 'Can be the best there is' ➡️ Get to know Minnesota RT Daniel Faalele

    Minnesota Golden Gophers Football logo
    Minnesota Golden Gophers Football

    The Biggest Dude in College Football

    Adam Kramer
    via Bleacher Report

    P.J. Fleck Is Having an Elite Year 🙌

    Read about the coach that turned Minnesota into an undefeated team as they try to take down Penn State today 📖

    Minnesota Golden Gophers Football logo
    Minnesota Golden Gophers Football

    P.J. Fleck Is Having an Elite Year 🙌

    Adam Kramer
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Ohio State Expects Young to Be Suspended 4 Games

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Report: Ohio State Expects Young to Be Suspended 4 Games

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report