Look: Minnesota Fans Flood Field After Golden Gophers Upset No. 4 Penn State

The No. 17 Minnesota Golden Gophers upset the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions 31-26 Saturday afternoon.

Both teams entered the game undefeated, and Minnesota didn't make it any easier for Penn State to digest its first loss afterward as nearly everyone at TCF Bank Stadium rushed the field:

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Minnesota had been waiting since 1999 for a celebration of this magnitude:

Jordan Howden sealed the game when he picked off Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford in the end zone with one minute remaining in regulation:

Mayhem ensued. Players rang the Governor's Victory Bell—introduced in 1993 during the two teams' first matchup as Big Ten opponents—on the field before fans joined them in throngs:

While meeting with reporters postgame, senior linebacker Carter Coughlin said he told a teammate, "This is how TCF Bank Stadium should be," when the field began flooding with people. The Golden Gophers have one more shot this regular season to energize their home field when No. 13 Wisconsin visits on Nov. 30.