College Football Rankings 2019: Reviewing NCAA Week 11 Standings Before Saturday

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Alabama has owned LSU in recent seasons, winning eight straight matchups between the schools. But is it time for the Tigers to end the Crimson Tide's dominance?

The top two teams in the SEC will face off Saturday afternoon in what will likely be one of the best games of the college football regular season. There's also a lot on the line, as the winner will likely finish atop the SEC West and be the favorite to go on to win the conference championship.

The College Football Playoff rankings could also be affected by the result of the LSU-Alabama matchup. The Tigers were ranked No. 2 in the initial rankings, with the Crimson Tide right behind them at No. 3.

There's a lot more exciting action to come Saturday. Here's a look at the College Football Playoff rankings, followed by more of what to expect from the Week 11 slate.

College Football Playoff Top 25

1. Ohio State (8-0)

2. LSU (8-0)

3. Alabama (8-0)

4. Penn State (8-0)

5. Clemson (9-0)

6. Georgia (7-1)

7. Oregon (8-1)

8. Utah (8-1)

9. Oklahoma (7-1)

10. Florida (7-2)

11. Auburn (7-2)

12. Baylor (8-0)

13. Wisconsin (6-2)

14. Michigan (7-2)

15. Notre Dame (6-2)

16. Kansas State (6-2)

17. Minnesota (8-0)

18. Iowa (6-2)

19. Wake Forest (7-1)

20. Cincinnati (7-1)

21. Memphis (8-1)

22. Boise State (7-1)

23. Oklahoma State (6-3)

24. Navy (7-1)

25. SMU (8-1)

Week 11 Preview

Although Ohio State is No. 1 in the CFP rankings, LSU and Alabama are ranked Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, in the latest AP poll. That means the Nos. 1 and 2 teams in the AP rankings are facing off in the regular season for the first time since 2011, when No. 1 LSU defeated No. 2 Alabama.

That was also the last time the Tigers defeated the Crimson Tide.

"It's very exciting, 1 vs. 2, it's the best of the best," Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "Everybody wants to play their best game because it's 1 vs. 2. You want to go out there and show that you're the best. So there's a lot of excitement, a lot of anxiety, just ready to go out and play."

The result could depend on the health of Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He's recovering from a high-ankle sprain that required surgery, and he missed Alabama's most recent game against Arkansas on Oct. 26.

It hasn't been announced whether Tagovailoa will play vs. LSU. But even if he does and he's not 100 percent, that could lead to a Tigers win.

Ohio State will look to maintain its No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings, and it should have no trouble doing so. The Buckeyes host unranked Maryland in Big Ten action, which should be a one-sided contest.

Penn State, which was ranked No. 4 in the first CFP rankings, has a more difficult Big Ten matchup. The Nittany Lions are facing Minnesota, which is also 8-0 and is at No. 17 in the CFP rankings. Although Penn State are in the College Football Playoff as things stand, the team's focus is not on the future.

"It just takes a lot of stress off you," Nittany Lions running back Journey Brown said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "You don't have to worry about the future. You don't have to worry about what happened before. You focus on what's coming up."

Another game to watch that's critical to the CFP rankings is No. 5 Clemson taking on N.C. State on the road. If the Tigers are going to climb into the top four, they can't afford a loss and need to win in impressive fashion each week. This matchup shouldn't give them any difficulty.