Celtics' Marcus Smart Fined $15K for Criticizing Referees After Win vs. Hornets

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 8, 2019

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 5: Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics handles the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers on November 5, 2019 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

The NBA announced a $15,000 fine for Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart after he publicly criticized the officials following Thursday night's 108-87 win over the Charlotte Hornets

"Really, just, I wish they would call the game the right way," Smart told reporters. "A lot of calls that they called, I didn't understand where the fouls were. And it just seems like whenever I get the ball and I'm on offense, I can't get a call."

He also predicted a fine was on the way: "Nobody else is going to protect yourself. You've got to protect yourself. So if that means I've got to lose a little bit of money, then I've got to lose a bit."

Smart had previously been fined $270,848 throughout his six-year NBA career, per Spotrac.

The 25-year-old Oklahoma State product had a brief confrontation with Celtics head coach Brad Stevens when he was removed from the game, saying he told Stevens about the officiating "at some point you have to step in and say something as a coach. But since you won't, I've got to."

"We need Marcus, and I've told him a number of times how much we need him," Stevens told reporters. "But this is the part about Marcus that I love, right? His fire, his competitiveness. If there's a moment when he's upset with us, that's all part of it. We move on pretty quickly. We've been together a long time. I've been yelled at before and that's OK. I love him and I trust him."

Smart finished the game with six points, five assists and five fouls in 22 minutes.

He's averaging 2.9 fouls through seven appearances this season, an uptick from his career average (2.6).

Smart got hit with a fine, but he'll remain eligible to play in Saturday night's clash with the San Antonio Spurs.

Read 32 Comments

Don’t let them do all the trash talkingGet the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    James Wiseman Ruled Ineligible by NCAA 🚨

    💰 Penny Hardaway deemed a booster 🛑 Court ruled to put a hold on NCAA’s ruling 🍿 James Wiseman will play tonight

    NBA logo
    NBA

    James Wiseman Ruled Ineligible by NCAA 🚨

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Kemba's Mom Happy After Her Son's ‘Nasty Divorce’ with Hornets

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Kemba's Mom Happy After Her Son's ‘Nasty Divorce’ with Hornets

    Chris Grenham
    via NESN.com

    Friday NBA News Roundup 🗞️

    Analyzing the biggest storylines from this week ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Friday NBA News Roundup 🗞️

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Kawhi: It's 'Shocking' NBA Disclosed Details of Knee Injury

    'I mean it was shocking, but it doesn't matter to me. I'm not a guy that reads the media anyway.'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kawhi: It's 'Shocking' NBA Disclosed Details of Knee Injury

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report