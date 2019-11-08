Stephen Curry Injury: Latest Reports on Warriors Star's Broken Hand

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Numerous reports surfaced Friday regarding Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry's status and whether he will return this season from a broken hand.

In an article for Bleacher Report, Ric Bucher wrote that a source told him Curry's injury is "worse than originally thought" considering his lengthier timetable for a typical broken hand and that it is "unlikely" he will play again this season.

The Warriors announced on Nov. 1 that Curry underwent surgery on his left hand and a metacarpal of his index finger after suffering the injury when Phoenix Suns center Aron Baynes fell on top of him. The Warriors added Curry would miss at least three months.

A team source spoke to the San Francisco Chronicle's Connor Letourneau about the report that Curry is unlikely to return this season: "That's complete hogwash. Like we've said, he's going to get re-evaluated in three months, and we'll go from there. There's no reason to believe right now that he can't play this season."

Bucher clarified that if Curry is held out for the remainder of the season, it would be for lack of competitive reasons rather than the severity of the injury on its own:

On the heels of reaching five consecutive NBA Finals and winning three championships, the Warriors are off to a 2-6 start this season, which is the second-worst record in the Western Conference.

In addition to being without Curry, both Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins left in free agency, Andre Iguodala was traded, Shaun Livingston retired, All-Star guard Klay Thompson may miss the whole season while recovering from a torn ACL and All-Star forward Draymond Green hasn't played since Nov. 1 due to a finger injury.

All-Star guard D'Angelo Russell, who the Warriors acquired from the Brooklyn Nets during the offseason, has also missed time with an ankle injury, but he is expected to return Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

With so many of the Warriors' top players from previous years either gone or injured, Golden State has leaned on younger and lesser-known talents such as Eric Paschall, Damion Lee, Glenn Robinson III and Jordan Poole.

That could pay dividends in future seasons, but it hasn't led to many wins during the 2019-20 campaign thus far.

In a stacked Western Conference that includes championship contenders like the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets, it may prove difficult for the Warriors to get back in the playoff race, even if Curry does return.