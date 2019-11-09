NBA Rumors: Latest on Paul George's Injury, Andre Iguodala, Dion Waiters Trade

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

From Steph Curry to Zion Williamson, the beginning of the NBA season has been marred by injuries to big-time star players. But it seems like we will be getting two of them back soon.

Last year's third-placed MVP finisher, Paul George, is on the verge of making his Los Angeles Clippers debut. Per Sam Amick of The Athletic, the six-time All Star is targeting a return from shoulder surgery during a back-to-back set on November 13 and 14.

This is huge news not only for the Clippers but also for the Western Conference at large. Even without George, L.A. boasts the eighth-best net rating in the NBA through nine games and has already beaten playoff-caliber teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs, Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers. Adding one of the NBA's premier two-way players into this mix will make the Clippers even more dangerous.

In addition, George's return will only increase the incentive for Kawhi Leonard to continue his controversial practice of load management. Last year, George proved more than worthy of leading an efficient offense, and he will likely get numerous chances to do the same when his wing counterpart sits.

As the Clippers are primed to load up, their hall-mates seem ready to do the same.

Speculation continues to mount that Andre Iguodala will end up on the Los Angeles Lakers this season. The Athletic's David Aldridge recently polled numerous NBA executives earlier on the 2015 Finals MVP's next destination, and to a person, all who answered predicted the Purple and Gold.

But there's a major hurdle between player and team joining forces, and it's the team that rosters Iguodala.

An early September report from Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium suggested that the Memphis Grizzlies have no interest in buying out Iguodala, and there's been no news on that front since the season started. He's still away from the team, and the Grizzlies have returned their focus to the court.

Bringing in Iguodala would be a coup for the Lakers, both to solidify their top-ranked defense and to prevent other teams from signing him. We will just have to continue waiting and seeing what, if anything, the Grizzlies decide to do with him.

The NBA trade market is as quiet as it's been in years, but there's already one player on the outs with his franchise: Dion Waiters.

The Miami Heat guard has yet to play a game this season. He was suspended to start the year because of "a number of unacceptable incidents" and has not been with the team in the ensuing seven games. Team president Pat Riley and company won't say it publicly, but it seems a lot like the notoriously draconian Heat have exiled Waiters.

Why wouldn't they just trade him, you ask? Well, perhaps it's because few players have less trade value.

Waiters has not played more than 46 games in any of his three seasons in Miami, is owed nearly $25 million over the next three years and is being actively sidelined in favor of young and fun Heat guards like Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn, not to mention mainstays like Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic.

This theory has been supported on numerous occasions as well, with the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson reporting that the Heat can't find a good trade partner for Waiters and Heavy.com's Sean Deveney leaking that they have been trying to move him since December with no luck.

Last year we saw Carmelo Anthony and JR Smith get exiled from their respective teams, and those veterans remain unsigned. Waiters might soon be joining them on the NBA's blacklist.