Former Jets QB Luke Falk Reportedly Files Injury Grievance Against Team

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 8, 2019

New York Jets quarterback Luke Falk in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Free-agent quarterback Luke Falk has reportedly filed an injury grievance against the New York Jets after getting released by the team last month.

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, Falk is dealing with a hip injury, but he was not listed on the injury report before or after New York's Week 5 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, which marked his final appearance for the team.

Falk is the second player to file an injury grievance against the Jets this season, as guard Kelechi Osemele filed one last month.

Per ESPN's Rich Cimini, Osemele's agent, Andrew Kessler, said a grievance was filed in an effort to recoup losses from the Jets fining Osemele for conduct detrimental to the team when he refused to practice and underwent unauthorized shoulder surgery. Osemele was subsequently released by the team.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

