Video: Carmelo Anthony Says He '2,000 Percent' Wants to Play in NBA

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 8, 2019

File- This Nov. 2, 2018, file photo shows Houston Rockets forward Carmelo Anthony reacting during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York. A person with knowledge of the situation says the Houston Rockets are trading Carmelo Anthony and an undisclosed amount of cash to the Chicago Bulls, in a deal that is expected to be completed Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Anthony will not wind up playing for the Bulls, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because nothing can be finalized until the league office approves the deal. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

It's been nearly a full year since Carmelo Anthony last played an NBA game, but the unsigned free agent is still looking to get back in the league:

"I'm surprised, of course. It is what it is at this point," Anthony said. "I'm sitting back waiting to see what happens."

The 35-year-old played the first 10 games of last season with the Houston Rockets but was inactive after Nov. 8, 2018. Since then, he has only been used as a trade chip to be waived.

The Brooklyn Nets were considering a deal in the offseason when new additions Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were "pushing" the organization to sign him, per Frank Isola of The Athletic, but nothing came to fruition.

Even in a bench role with Houston, Anthony still averaged 13.4 points per game last season after averaging 16.2 points per game with the Oklahoma City Thunder the year before. Though these were the two worst scoring efforts of the forward's career, it showed he can still contribute on the offensive end.

Despite that, the 10-time All-Star remains without an opportunity.

