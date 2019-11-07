Video: Carmelo Anthony Says He '2,000 Percent' Wants to Play in NBA

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

It's been nearly a full year since Carmelo Anthony last played an NBA game, but the unsigned free agent is still looking to get back in the league:

"I'm surprised, of course. It is what it is at this point," Anthony said. "I'm sitting back waiting to see what happens."

The 35-year-old played the first 10 games of last season with the Houston Rockets but was inactive after Nov. 8, 2018. Since then, he has only been used as a trade chip to be waived.

The Brooklyn Nets were considering a deal in the offseason when new additions Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were "pushing" the organization to sign him, per Frank Isola of The Athletic, but nothing came to fruition.

Even in a bench role with Houston, Anthony still averaged 13.4 points per game last season after averaging 16.2 points per game with the Oklahoma City Thunder the year before. Though these were the two worst scoring efforts of the forward's career, it showed he can still contribute on the offensive end.

Despite that, the 10-time All-Star remains without an opportunity.