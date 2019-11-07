Pistons' Blake Griffin Cleared for Basketball Activities After Leg Injuries

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 7, 2019

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 01: Blake Griffin #23 of the Detroit Pistons watches action from the bench during the first half of a game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center on November 01, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Detroit Pistons power forward Blake Griffin, who's yet to appear in a game during the 2019-20 NBA season because of knee and hamstring injuries, has been cleared to resume basketball activities. 

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported Thursday that Griffin is now day-to-day.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    MJ: You're Paid to Play 82 Games

    Steve Clifford reveals what Michael Jordan used to tell Hornets players amid load management debate

    NBA logo
    NBA

    MJ: You're Paid to Play 82 Games

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Giannis Doesn't Want Games Off

    Greek Freak not interested in load management: 'I can’t speak to what other teams or what other players do. I want to play' (Yahoo)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Giannis Doesn't Want Games Off

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Your Favorite Team's Biggest Flaw

    An Achilles' heel can be found, even on the best teams in the league

    Detroit Pistons logo
    Detroit Pistons

    Your Favorite Team's Biggest Flaw

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Updated NBA Panic Meter 😰

    Who can turn around their disappointing start?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Updated NBA Panic Meter 😰

    mandela namaste
    via Bleacher Report