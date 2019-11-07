Pistons' Blake Griffin Cleared for Basketball Activities After Leg Injuries

Pistons' Blake Griffin Cleared for Basketball Activities After Leg InjuriesNovember 7, 2019
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
Detroit Pistons power forward Blake Griffin, who's yet to appear in a game during the 2019-20 NBA season because of knee and hamstring injuries, has been cleared to resume basketball activities.
Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported Thursday that Griffin is now day-to-day.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
