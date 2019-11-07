Knicks' Mitchell Robinson Out vs. Mavericks After Concussion Diagnosis

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 7, 2019

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson vies for position during a free throw in the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The New York Knicks will be shorthanded for Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Knicks announced big man Mitchell Robinson suffered a concussion in Wednesday's 122-102 loss to the Detroit Pistons. Robinson will miss Friday's contest and will be further evaluated before returning to the court.

Robinson is just 21 years old, and his potential to develop into a building block is one of the few bright spots for the 1-7 team.

He averaged 7.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks a night as a rookie last season and tallied 9.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.9 blocks a night through his first seven games this season. While the improved scoring in the early going is a welcome development for New York, it is Robinson's defense that stands out.

Opponents shot 9.1 percent worse than their normal averages within six feet of the basket last season when he defended them, per NBA.com.

Expect the Knicks to be cautious with his eventual return given his long-term importance to the team's rebuilding efforts.

Julius Randle, Bobby Portis and Taj Gibson will likely see more minutes in the frontcourt while Robinson is sidelined.

Related

    Giannis Doesn't Want Games Off

    Greek Freak not interested in load management: 'I can’t speak to what other teams or what other players do. I want to play' (Yahoo)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Giannis Doesn't Want Games Off

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Source: KP Was on Board to Remain with NYK Before Trade

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Source: KP Was on Board to Remain with NYK Before Trade

    SNY
    via SNY

    Your Favorite Team's Biggest Flaw

    An Achilles' heel can be found, even on the best teams in the league

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Your Favorite Team's Biggest Flaw

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Updated NBA Panic Meter 😰

    Who can turn around their disappointing start?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Updated NBA Panic Meter 😰

    mandela namaste
    via Bleacher Report