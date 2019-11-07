Knicks' Mitchell Robinson Out vs. Mavericks After Concussion Diagnosis

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The New York Knicks will be shorthanded for Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Knicks announced big man Mitchell Robinson suffered a concussion in Wednesday's 122-102 loss to the Detroit Pistons. Robinson will miss Friday's contest and will be further evaluated before returning to the court.

Robinson is just 21 years old, and his potential to develop into a building block is one of the few bright spots for the 1-7 team.

He averaged 7.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks a night as a rookie last season and tallied 9.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.9 blocks a night through his first seven games this season. While the improved scoring in the early going is a welcome development for New York, it is Robinson's defense that stands out.

Opponents shot 9.1 percent worse than their normal averages within six feet of the basket last season when he defended them, per NBA.com.

Expect the Knicks to be cautious with his eventual return given his long-term importance to the team's rebuilding efforts.

Julius Randle, Bobby Portis and Taj Gibson will likely see more minutes in the frontcourt while Robinson is sidelined.