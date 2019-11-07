Yankees Rumors: Brett Gardner Discussing New Contract Ahead of Free Agency

Elsa/Getty Images

Free-agent outfielder Brett Gardner is having contract discussions to return to the New York Yankees, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Gardner has spent the entirety of his professional career with the franchise since being drafted in the third round in 2005, debuting in the big leagues in 2008.

The 36-year-old is coming off one of his finest performances to date, hitting .251/.325/.503 in 141 games this past season. He set new career highs in home runs (28), RBI (74) and OPS (.829).

His versatility proved valuable to a Yankees squad that was ravaged by injuries in 2019. The 2016 Gold Glove winner made 98 appearances in center and 45 in left.

Gardner has been a crucial part of the Bronx Bombers' success over the past 12 seasons. He has helped the team reach the postseason eight times since 2008 and was a member of the Yankees' most recent World Series championship team (2009).

The 2015 All-Star has a career slash line of .260/.342/.401 and a .743 OPS.

Last offseason, the Yankees declined their $12.5 million club option on Gardner for 2019, instead opting to pay a $2 million buyout. The two sides later agreed upon a one-year, $7.5 million deal.

Gardner has made it known that he would like to remain in the Big Apple.

"I would love to come back next year," Gardner said in September, per Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media. "I've always been very honest about not wanting to play anywhere else."

Bringing back Gardner could loom large for New York. Starting center fielder Aaron Hicks will miss the start of the 2020 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in October. His recovery timetable is expected to be eight to 10 months.