Heat Trade Rumors: Latest on Dion Waiters' Future with Miami

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 7, 2019

MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: Dion Waiters #11 of the Miami Heat looks on against the Houston Rockets during the second half at American Airlines Arena on October 18, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

"No palatable trade scenario had emerged" for Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters as of early this week, according to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson.

Waiters has yet to appear in any of Miami's seven games this season. He was suspended for the season opener as a result of his "unprofessional conduct."

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    Load Management Is All Part of the Title Blueprint for Kawhi, Clippers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Load Management Is All Part of the Title Blueprint for Kawhi, Clippers

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Ben Simmons Has Minor Shoulder Injury

    76ers star has minor AC joint sprain in right shoulder, will be re-evaluated Thursday

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ben Simmons Has Minor Shoulder Injury

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Defensive Metrics Proving Bam Adebayo Superior to Hassan Whiteside

    Miami Heat logo
    Miami Heat

    Defensive Metrics Proving Bam Adebayo Superior to Hassan Whiteside

    Brad Sullivan
    via Heat Nation

    Lowe: Steph's Place Among All-Time Greats Still Being Worked Out

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lowe: Steph's Place Among All-Time Greats Still Being Worked Out

    Zach Lowe
    via ESPN.com