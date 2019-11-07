Kyler Murray Says LSU's Joe Burrow Is Heisman Trophy Favorite

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Game recognize game.

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray has tapped LSU quarterback Joe Burrow as the 2019 Heisman favorite.

"Our guy (Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts) kind of took a hit with that loss," the Arizona Cardinals quarterback and former Oklahoma quarterback told ESPN's Josh Weinfuss. "I think right now, if somebody had to win, it'd probably be Joe Burrow."

Murray tossed for 42 touchdowns opposite just seven interceptions as a junior at OU last year. He added 1,001 yards and 12 touchdowns as a rusher. His breakout campaign led to the Cardinals selecting him with the top overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

Burrow has taken over the spotlight in the collegiate ranks.

The senior signal-caller has 2,805 yards, 30 touchdowns and four interceptions on 78.8 percent completion through eight games for the undefeated Tigers. Burrow needed only seven games to become LSU's all-time leader for single-season passing touchdowns:

To this point in the season, Burrow is the most accurate passer in college football history:

While Murray casted his unofficial vote, AL.com's Mike Rodak surveyed the opinions of three other former Heisman winners: Charlie Ward (1993), Eric Crouch (2001) and Jason White (2003). They debated whether the front-runner should be Burrow or Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was a Heisman finalist last year.

The Crimson Tide junior quarterback has 2,166 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions on 74.7 percent completion across seven games.

Tagovailoa has been sidelined since suffering a high ankle sprain against Tennessee on Oct. 19 that required surgery. However, Alabama head coach Nick Saban relayed to ESPN's Chris Low on Wednesday that Tagovailoa is "day-to-day" but "looks good" ahead of the team's marquee matchup Saturday with LSU.

Heisman voters and college football fans alike will hope to see Burrow and Tagovailoa face off at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

As of now, Burrow is the odds-on favorite, per Sports Betting Dime.