Report: 76ers' Ben Simmons' Shoulder Injury to Be Evaluated Further After X-Ray

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons will undergo further evaluation Thursday after X-rays on his right shoulder came back negative, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium previously reported the injury Simmons suffered during Wednesday's 106-104 loss to the Utah Jazz was a minor sprain in the AC joint.

Simmons has posted 13.1 points, 6.9 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game on 49.4 percent shooting for the 5-2 76ers.

The former LSU star suffered a fracture in his right foot during a preseason practice before the 2016-17 season and was forced to sit the entire year. However, he only missed one contest in 2017-18 and three more in 2018-19.

Raul Neto took over for Simmons on Wednesday and figures to do so once again. Josh Richardson can also steal some minutes at the point.

Neto and Richardson are serviceable options to run the floor in Simmons' absence, but the 6'10" point guard is one of the game's best players at his position. He made the All-Rookie team in 2017-18 before landing on the All-Star team in year two, excelling on both ends of the floor. Per ESPN, he finished 13th among 72 qualified point guards in defensive real plus-minus in 2018-19.

While Simmons doesn't have a three-point shot in his arsenal (yet), he's been an essential part of the 76ers' process in their quest to win their first NBA title since 1983. Philadelphia needs him back as soon as possible.