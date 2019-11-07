NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on D'Angelo Russell, Kevin Love and Andre Iguodala

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

NBA trade talk never stops.

Sure, its volume might vary from one calendar point to another, but it always at least produces a steady buzz.

So, even though the 2019-20 campaign is only in its infant stage, there is already chatter about how this season's trade market could shake up. We'll break down all the latest below.

D'Angelo Russell's Trade Value Set?

Once Stephen Curry broke his hand, the Golden State Warriors essentially got a free pass on this season. All once-reasonable expectations are now out the window, and the priority is almost assuredly on safeguarding their top-20 protected first-round pick (which will not be difficult).

With pressure out, the opportunity to experiment is in. On the court, head coach Steve Kerr can cycle through various youngsters to determine which ones have staying power and where they work best. Off it, this front office can use the changing goalposts as a reason to be more open to the idea of trades.

For instance, the Warriors have said they didn't sign D'Angelo Russell just to trade him. But since this season's squad is going nowhere fast, what's the harm in gauging his value? It sounds like it could be pretty decent.

"If the Warriors decide to investigate the market, some league executives believe it's not unreasonable to think the Warriors could get another first-round pick plus a quality role player for Russell, especially if they're able to construct a deal where they take back salary," ESPN's Brian Windhorst wrote.

Granted, that's vague enough to not reveal a ton of information. Is that first-rounder landing close to the lottery or near the end of the round? How big of a role can this role player play, and does he have room to grow or is he on the backside of his career? How much salary would the Warriors need to take back in return?

Since Russell can't be traded before Dec. 15, the Dubs have time to gather these answers. Once they do, they'll know whether this possibility is worth exploring.

Teams Calling for Kevin Love, But Really Want Brandon Knight?

The Cleveland Cavaliers won't play meaningful basketball games this season, and they might not for the next couple, either. That's just the reality of their post-LeBron James existence.

This looks like a lottery roster from almost every angle—except for the financial books. The Cavs have some high-priced deals attached to players who clearly don't fit their timeline, and other teams are taking notice.

Clubs continue to call about Kevin Love, per Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor, and why wouldn't they? The five-time All-Star has surged out of the gate with an impressive blend of volume and efficiency. His four-year, $120.4 million extension has also looked out of place from the minute he signed it.

If Cleveland ever puts him on the trade block, he'll be one of the most skilled players out there. Some win-now shopper is probably willing to overlook the hefty financial commitment he's owed.

Because of that contract, though, he's reportedly not the most coveted trade chip on the team. Rather, it's Brandon Knight and his expiring $15.6 million salary that has a lot of shoppers excited.

"If you can take the hit on his (salary) number and match it, you can get rid of a bad contract and get a guy who can still play," an executive told Heavy.com's Sean Deveney. "He's got the most interest. ... He is a guy who can probably help you this year and maybe you keep him on a good value deal if he produces."

Knight hasn't made it through 50 games since 2016-17, and it's been even longer since he shot 40 percent from the field. In other words, teams probably shouldn't target him for more than salary relief, and then if he somehow shakes off years of injuries and inconsistency, that's an added bonus.

Lakers Still Favorites for Iggy?

Veteran Andre Iguodala remains away from the Memphis Grizzlies and awaiting word on his next NBA home.

Whenever that word comes, most expect it will lead him to Hollywood.

The Athletic's David Aldridge surveyed multiple NBA executives about their thoughts on Iguodala's next landing spot. Among those who answered, all but one said the Los Angeles Lakers. (The lone exception was a vote for the Los Angeles Clippers that Aldridge wrote was made "with no particular enthusiasm.")

As one executive put, the Lakers can offer Iguodala the "best combination of ring chance and role."

If it feels like the veteran stopper has been connected to the Purple and Gold forever, that's because he has. Before he could even be officially traded from the Golden State Warriors to the Grizzlies in July, he and the Lakers were linked.

It makes sense. L.A. could use more ball-handling and perimeter defense. Iguodala would bring both, plus loads of playoff experience and a genius-level basketball IQ.

The only problem is none of this speculation matters until Memphis says it does. The Grizzlies are clearly in no hurry to cut him loose for nothing, but it's tough to see anyone trading for him anytime soon, if at all.