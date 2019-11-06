Warriors News: Kevon Looney Out at Least 2 More Weeks with Nerve-Related Issues

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney will miss at least two more weeks as he deals with neuropathy.

The team announced Wednesday that Looney "recently underwent a battery of tests" for his nerve-related symptoms but that he doesn't remain any closer to a return to the court.

Looney was limited to 10 minutes in the Warriors' season-opening defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 24 and hasn't played since, missing Golden State's last six games.

Head coach Steve Kerr told reporters in October that Looney had experienced the issue for a few years and that it had reached a point where he couldn't play. Kerr identified the hamstring as the problem area.

The Athletic's Anthony Slater pondered what the injury could mean in the long term:

"Wider scope, this is a red flag for a promising young center. Looney’s body has been battered since entering the NBA. Before his debut, a pre-draft hip problem forced him to get significant surgery to repair a torn labrum. Eight months later, he had the same surgery on his other hip. [...]

"But Looney didn’t have a relaxing summer. Kawhi Leonard crunched him on a truck-stick drive during the NBA Finals, fracturing his costal cartilage. He played through pain to finish the series, but it didn’t heal for two months, limiting him to tedious offseason rehab instead of normal cardio and rest. His body didn’t arrive at camp ready. Now he’s dealing with this nerve issue that, if you’re picking up the signals, doesn’t sound like a minor deal."

In the short term, Looney's absence is yet another blow for the reigning Western Conference champions.

The Warriors opened the year without Klay Thompson, who's recovering from a torn ACL, and have since lost Looney, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and D'Angelo Russell for varying stretches. Curry won't be back for at least three months after undergoing surgery on his left hand.

Most expected Golden State to take a step backward after Kevin Durant signed with the Brooklyn Nets and as a result of Thompson's torn ACL. Now, the team is facing a fight just to make the playoffs in the competitive West. The Warriors are tied for the conference's third-worst record (2-5).