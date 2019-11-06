Warriors Rumors: Willie Cauley-Stein Turned Down $9M Hornets Contract as FA

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Willie Cauley-Stein was offered a $9 million contract with the Charlotte Hornets this offseason but instead signed a two-year, $4.6 million deal with the Golden State Warriors, according to Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Even though the deal he signed was barely more than the league minimum, he "opted instead for the chance to start for a winning franchise."

His decision to take less money was an interesting one considering his mindset when seeking an extension with the Sacramento Kings.

"I'm ready to get paid," Cauley-Stein said last September, per James Ham of NBC Sports. "This is what we've got to do, that's what type of focus I'm on. ... I'm ready for it. I've seen everybody else—all my peers. All right, I'm ready for that. What do I got to do to do that?"

Despite the urge to get a big second contract, he is now making less money in his fifth year than he did in any of his first four, per Spotrac.

There was significant surprise when the deal with the Warriors was announced, but it now appears it wasn't due to a lack of options. Charlotte—which currently owes more than $15 million this season to each of Nicolas Batum, Terry Rozier, Bismack Biyombo and Marvin Williams—was willing to pay big for Cauley-Stein as well this offseason.

Though the 26-year-old is off to a slow start in 2019-20 while recovering from a foot injury, he has a chance to play a big role in a huge market before potentially hitting free agency again next summer (he has a $2.3 million player option).

Cauley-Stein will hope choosing the Warriors pays off down the line, either in money or team success.