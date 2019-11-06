Baker Mayfield on Shaving Mustache After Loss to Broncos: 'I Didn't Deserve It'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 6, 2019

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield speaks after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Denver. The Broncos won 24-19. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield decided he wasn't worthy of having a handlebar mustache following Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Denver Broncos

"I was undefeated before Sunday with the handlebar mustache so I shaved it off because I didn't deserve it," Mayfield told reporters

Mayfield's facial hair became a hot topic of discussion after another disappointing performance by the Browns. He walked into Empower Field at Mile High with a full beard, displayed a handlebar mustache during warm-ups and in the game before showing up to his postgame press conference with a traditional mustache. 

During his time at Oklahoma, Mayfield used the handlebar mustache for the annual game against Oklahoma State. He went 3-0 in the Bedlam rivalry with 1,066 passing yards and 10 touchdowns. 

Things haven't gone as well for Mayfield with the Browns in 2019. The 24-year-old leads the NFL with 12 interceptions thrown.     

Related

    Brandin Cooks Out vs. Steelers

    Rams WR will have second meeting with concussion specialists

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brandin Cooks Out vs. Steelers

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Mahomes Will Get More Work in Practice, but Return Date Still Not Firm

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Mahomes Will Get More Work in Practice, but Return Date Still Not Firm

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Garrett's Family, Digs, Destinations Plan Involves Digging Up Dinosaur Bones

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Garrett's Family, Digs, Destinations Plan Involves Digging Up Dinosaur Bones

    Jeff Kerr
    via CBSSports.com

    Meet the New Class of Elite NFL Receivers

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Meet the New Class of Elite NFL Receivers

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer