Baker Mayfield on Shaving Mustache After Loss to Broncos: 'I Didn't Deserve It'

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield decided he wasn't worthy of having a handlebar mustache following Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Denver Broncos.

"I was undefeated before Sunday with the handlebar mustache so I shaved it off because I didn't deserve it," Mayfield told reporters.

Mayfield's facial hair became a hot topic of discussion after another disappointing performance by the Browns. He walked into Empower Field at Mile High with a full beard, displayed a handlebar mustache during warm-ups and in the game before showing up to his postgame press conference with a traditional mustache.

During his time at Oklahoma, Mayfield used the handlebar mustache for the annual game against Oklahoma State. He went 3-0 in the Bedlam rivalry with 1,066 passing yards and 10 touchdowns.

Things haven't gone as well for Mayfield with the Browns in 2019. The 24-year-old leads the NFL with 12 interceptions thrown.