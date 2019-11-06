Rodrygo, Real Madrid Cruise Past Galatasaray in 6-0 Champions League Win

Bernat Armangue/Associated Press

Real Madrid picked up their second win of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, easily beating Galatasaray 6-0 at home. Rodrygo bagged a hat-trick, Karim Benzema scored two goals and Sergio Ramos also got on the scoresheet.

Four goals were scored in the first half in perhaps the best half of football Los Blancos have played all season. Rodrygo bagged his first and second goals in the competition inside the first eight minutes before Ramos converted a penalty. Benzema scored on either side of half-time before Rodrygo put the final score on the board.

What's Next?

Real visit Eibar in La Liga on Saturday. Galatasaray will also be in action on Saturday when they face Gaziantep in the Turkish Super Lig.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.