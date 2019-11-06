Rodrygo, Real Madrid Cruise Past Galatasaray in 6-0 Champions League Win

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistNovember 6, 2019

Real Madrid's Rodrygo celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Champions League group A soccer match between Real Madrid and Galatasaray at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue/Associated Press

Real Madrid picked up their second win of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, easily beating Galatasaray 6-0 at home. Rodrygo bagged a hat-trick, Karim Benzema scored two goals and Sergio Ramos also got on the scoresheet.

Four goals were scored in the first half in perhaps the best half of football Los Blancos have played all season. Rodrygo bagged his first and second goals in the competition inside the first eight minutes before Ramos converted a penalty. Benzema scored on either side of half-time before Rodrygo put the final score on the board.

    

What's Next?

Real visit Eibar in La Liga on Saturday. Galatasaray will also be in action on Saturday when they face Gaziantep in the Turkish Super Lig.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Juve Advance into UCL Last 16

    Douglas Costa earns last-minute winner for Ronaldo's squad

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Juve Advance into UCL Last 16

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Arsenal Escape with 1-1 Draw in Europa League

    Pressure builds on Unai Emery

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Arsenal Escape with 1-1 Draw in Europa League

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Ronaldo Now 2nd Only to Casillas in UEFA Apps

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ronaldo Now 2nd Only to Casillas in UEFA Apps

    Football-italia
    via Football-italia

    Arbeloa: Hazard Is a 'Guaranteed Success'

    Former Madrid defender backs Belgian to flourish in Spain

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Arbeloa: Hazard Is a 'Guaranteed Success'

    MARCA in English
    via MARCA in English