Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Still Game-Time Decision vs. LSU with Ankle Injury

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Alabama head coach Nick Saban remains coy about the status of Tua Tagovailoa heading into Saturday's showdown against LSU.

On a conference call with reporters, Saban said Wednesday his star quarterback remains a game-time decision as he recovers from an ankle injury.

Tagovailoa suffered a right high ankle sprain in the second quarter of Alabama's 35-13 win over Tennessee on Oct. 19. He had surgery the following day and sat out a game against Arkansas as a result.

Even though Saban isn't playing his hand right now, Matt Zenitz of AL.com reported Tuesday the expectation is Tagovailoa will be ready to start against LSU and he'll "likely look healthier and less limited than what most outsiders are probably expecting."

Tagovailoa has taken part in Alabama's quarterback drills, including dropback passes, this week in practice.

Should the Crimson Tide decide to give Tagovailoa more time to recover, Mac Jones would likely be in line to make his second consecutive start. The sophomore went 18-of-22 for 235 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-7 win against Arkansas on Oct. 26.

The injury is the same one Tagovailoa suffered to his left ankle last year in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia. He was able to play in the College Football Playoff semifinal versus Oklahoma, but that was when there were four weeks between games.

If Tagovailoa is able to play Saturday, it will be 20 days since he had surgery. The junior sensation has been brilliant this season with a 74.7 completion percentage, 2,166 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions in seven games.

In the first College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday, LSU is ranked No. 2 and Alabama came in at No. 3. Saturday's game at Bryant-Denny Stadium could serve as a playoff eliminator and determine the SEC West representative in the conference title game on Dec. 7.