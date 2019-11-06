Report: Jordan Matthews Signs Eagles Contract After DeSean Jackson Goes on IR

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Jordan Matthews and the Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly reunited.

After wideout DeSean Jackson landed on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his season, the Eagles reportedly signed Matthews on Wednesday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. It will be the veteran receiver's third separate stint with the team (2014-16, 2018).

Matthews, 27, played well during his first Eagles stint, catching 225 passes for 2,673 yards and 19 touchdowns across three seasons.

Stint No. 2 was less memorable, however, as Matthews caught just 20 passes for 300 yards and two touchdowns across 14 games (three starts).

It's unlikely Matthews will cure Philly's wide receiver woes. One of the major issues for the Eagles is that with Jackson sidelined, they lack a true deep threat to stretch opposing defenses.

Alshon Jeffery no longer offers that threat. Nelson Agholor struggles with tracking deep passes and has dropped or misjudged several such throws this season. And Mack Hollins and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside have been non-factors.

The result has been an Eagles offense that averages just 6.7 yards per pass attempt, tied for 25th in the NFL.

Matthews has never been that type of receiver either, operating better over the middle than down the field. So it's unlikely he'll address the team's biggest hole.

The second-biggest need, of course, is a wideout who will reliably hold on to the ball. Per Tim McManus of ESPN.com:

"The Eagles are second in the NFL in drops (15) and third in drop rate (4.9 percent), according to ESPN Stats & Information, a problem that almost cost them in the Chicago game, as Alshon Jeffery allowed multiple passes to hit the turf. Carson Wentz's weapons are 26th in receptions per target (63.5 percent) and 27th in yards after the catch per reception (4.62) while ranking second in fumbles (four) and first in fumbles lost (three)."



It's been ugly, in other words. Matthews won't solve those issues, but the hope will be that he at least helps. Philly's postseason aspirations might depend on it.