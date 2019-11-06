Andre Onana Hints at Ajax Exit Amid Manchester United, Tottenham Rumours

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Andre Onana has offered words of encouragement to rumoured suitors Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur by saying he is open to leaving Ajax and maybe someday plying his trade in the Premier League.

Onana is content in the Eredivisie, but he also told BBC Sport's Stanley Kwenda his career path lies beyond Amsterdam:

"The Premier League is not for everybody, so we will see. Now, I am with Ajax, and I am happy to be the first-choice goalkeeper. It's always important for me to move on. I am not going to stay here forever, but now I am focused, so let's keep it this way."

Kwenda noted how the Cameroon international stopper is under contract with Ajax until 2022. Yet Onana left the exit door ajar when he said, "We will see what will happen at the end of the season."

Those words won't have gone unnoticed in parts of Manchester and north London. United and Spurs are both said to have spoken with Onana's agent Albert Botines, according to De Telegraaf (h/t Hassan Rashed of the Daily Mirror).

Paris Saint-Germain are also thought to have shown interest, per De Telegraaf.

Attracting such a long queue of interested parties is a testament to Onana's rapid rise during recent seasons. The 23-year-old has emerged as one of the more dynamic shot-stoppers on the continent.

He helped Ajax reach the semi-final in last season's UEFA Champions League, and the team also won a domestic cup double. Those achievements prompted the rewarding of a new contract.

Onana has been justifying those fresh terms so far this season. He even managed to thrive despite conceding four during Tuesday's 4-4 draw with Chelsea in the Champions League:

His performances can push Spurs to accelerate efforts to replace 32-year-old Hugo Lloris and get younger between the sticks. Frenchman Lloris has been dealing with a dislocated elbow suffered during a 3-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in October.

While Tottenham have an obvious need at the position, it's a different story at United, where David De Gea seems settled as the undisputed No. 1. The Spaniard only put his name on a new four-year deal in September.

With Sergio Romero a capable deputy, and holes in other key areas of the squad, the Red Devils would be wise to avoid a bidding war for Onana, whose price will soon soar if he maintains his excellent form.

Onana is wisely keeping his options open while he ponders his post-Ajax future. He knows he's likely to have his pick of teams from more than just England's top flight, forcing Spurs and United to act fast if they are determined to sign him.