Andre Iguodala Rumors: Anonymous Execs Predict Lakers Land SF

Veteran forward Andre Iguodala is on the Memphis Grizzlies, but he has yet to play this season and could be bought out.

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly a leading destination if that becomes the case.

David Aldridge of The Athletic discussed Iguodala's future with multiple league executives, and he noted every single one mentioned the Lakers as a potential landing spot. One said they represent the "best combination of ring chance and role."

Aldridge pointed out, "The notion that Iggy to the Forum Blue and Gold seems to be so universally held a belief could certainly impact how hard other teams engage the Grizzlies in potential trade talks."

The Lakers are in win-now mode with 34-year-old LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who can opt out of his contract after this season. They are off to a 6-1 start, and adding a veteran leader like Iguodala with plenty of experience under the bright lights would only make them stronger in a deep Western Conference.

Iguodala is a three-time NBA champion, two-time All-Defensive selection and the 2015 NBA Finals MVP, which he won largely because of his defense on possible new teammate James.

He is also comfortable taking a secondary role in the offense given his time with the Golden State Warriors when he played alongside Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

It is not difficult to envision Iguodala as an additional wing player who can provide stout defense on some of the best swingmen the West has to offer while allowing James to preserve more of his energy for the offense. He is also capable of taking advantage of the offensive space created by playing with James and Davis.

Iguodala is still a member of the Grizzlies for now, but it apparently won't be a surprise to see him in purple and gold at some point.