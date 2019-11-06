Jeremy Lin Drops 24 Points, Leads Beijing Ducks to Win vs. Shandong Heroes

Chiang Ying-ying/Associated Press

Linsanity continued Wednesday in the Chinese Basketball Association, as guard Jeremy Lin led the Beijing Ducks to a 105-102 win over the Shandong Heroes at the Cadillac Center in Beijing.

After dropping 25 points in his CBA regular-season debut Sunday, Lin finished with 24 points on 4-of-11 shooting from the field and 10-of-12 shooting from the free-throw line to go along with eight rebounds and six assists in 34 minutes.

Only former NBA big man Justin Hamilton scored more points for Beijing in the win with 35.

As seen in the following tweet from Stu Woo of the Wall Street Journal, the fans came out in force to support Lin, and many of them donned his CBA and NBA jerseys:

The 31-year-old Lin went unsigned in free agency during the offseason despite winning a championship with the Toronto Raptors, which opened the door for him to explore options outside the NBA.

As the most beloved and successful Chinese American player in NBA history, making the move to the CBA made plenty of sense for Lin.

Although it is still early in his tenure, it is clear that Lin is a huge star in China, and he also looks like one of the CBA's better players, which could help him land a roster spot with an NBA team in the future.

After Wednesday's win, Beijing is now 2-0 on the season, and it has the makings of being one of the championship favorites due to the dominant duo of Lin and Hamilton.

Lin's next chance to impress will come Friday when the Ducks face the 2-0 Shanghai Sharks.