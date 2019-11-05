LeBron James Leads Lakers' Incredible 4th Quarter Comeback Win vs. Bulls

LeBron James' third consecutive triple-double (30 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds) helped the Los Angeles Lakers overcome a 19-point second-half deficit in a 118-112 victory over the host Chicago Bulls on Tuesday at the United Center.

It wasn't easy for the 6-1 Lakers, who have now won six straight.

Los Angeles trailed by as many as 19 and was down 18 with 4:48 left in the third quarter following an Otto Porter three-pointer.

However, the Lakers clawed back within 10 before scoring the first 16 points in the fourth to take a 96-93 lead.

Chicago responded with a couple buckets, but L.A. bounced back with a 13-0 run to put the game away.

Kyle Kuzma overcame a rough first half (two points, two turnovers) to score 13 in the second half. Anthony Davis had an off-night (15 points on 6-of-15 shooting) but had three steals and a block. Quinn Cook shot 6-of-9 from the field for his 17 points.

Zach LaVine's 26 points paced the Bulls, who shot 50.6 percent from the field. Rookie guard Coby White and Otto Porter each scored 18.

Los Angeles now owns the NBA's best win-loss record. The 2-6 Bulls have dropped five of six.

                

Notable Performances

Lakers G/F LeBron James: 30 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds

Lakers F/C Anthony Davis: 15 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks

Lakers G Quinn Cook: 17 points

Lakers F Kyle Kuzma: 15 points

Bulls G Zach LaVine: 26 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists

Bulls G Coby White: 18 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists

Bulls F Otto Porter: 18 points

    

What's Next?

The Lakers will host the Miami Heat on Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET. The Bulls will visit the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

