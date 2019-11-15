Lakers News: Avery Bradley to Be Reevaluated in 1-2 Weeks After Leg Injury

Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley has been diagnosed with a hairline fracture in a non-weight bearing bone of his right leg after undergoing an MRI on Thursday, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Bradley's status will be reevaluated in one to two weeks.

The 28-year-old signed a two-year, $9.7 million deal with the Lakers as they quickly pivoted to fill out their roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis after striking out in the Kawhi Leonard sweepstakes.

Last offseason, Los Angeles targeted veteran playmakers who were supposed to ease the offensive burden on James. The strategy backfired as the team tied for 20th in three-pointers (10.3 per game) and ranked 29th in three-point percentage (33.3).

With the arrivals of Bradley and Danny Green, the Lakers put a bigger emphasis on spacing the floor with better perimeter shooters.

Through 10 games, Bradley has averaged 9.6 points and shot 28.6 percent from beyond the arc. Los Angeles has had a 98.6 defensive rating with him on the court as well, per NBA.com.

Durability has been an issue for Bradley. He has appeared in 70-plus games just twice in his first nine seasons, though he only missed two games in the lockout-shortened 2011-12 campaign.

