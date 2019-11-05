Cowboys' Jerry Jones Jokes He's Had the Black Cat at MetLife Stadium for Years

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Monday night's game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants seemingly changed when a black cat ran onto the MetLife Stadium field late in the first half and delayed the game for approximately two minutes.

With the unusual delay seemingly sparking his team, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones joked the cat was a secret weapon he had been waiting to use.

"I've had the cat in deep dark spots of the stadium for years just waiting to come out," Jones said during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan's Shan & RJ on Tuesday, h/t Jane Slater of NFL Network.

The Giants held a 9-3 lead prior to the cat's appearance. Dallas outscored New York 34-9 the rest of the way en route to a 37-18 victory.

"I haven't seen one glare at me that far away before. I know he was looking at me the whole time he was out there," Jones said Monday night, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. "But things did kind of change when that black cat came. What was amazing to me was how few people wanted to go grab him."

Black cats have notoriously been linked to bad luck, and apparently, that was the case for the Giants on Monday night. As a result, Jones is having a good time with the situation.

According to Madelyn Burke of Sports Illustrated, MetLife security revealed that stray cats have made a home at the stadium and live in the bleachers. It is suspected that fan noise spooked the cat, causing it to run onto the field.

The stadium's official Twitter account released a statement saying the cat would be taken to a veterinarian for examination if/when it was captured.