Jimmy Butler on Leaving 76ers for Heat: 'Nobody Knows What Really Went On'

Many were surprised when Jimmy Butler chose the Miami Heat in free agency, but he recently indicated there were behind-the-scenes reasons for leaving the Philadelphia 76ers.

"Stuff just don't work out. Nobody knows what really went on in Philly and we're going to leave it that way," Butler told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. "But it was a great opportunity for me."

He refused to explain what happened when asked, but he noted there was an issue.

"Just go with your gut," the forward said. "You're not dumb. All of that will come out whenever it's time. Right now is not the time."

