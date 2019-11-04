Jimmy Butler on Leaving 76ers for Heat: 'Nobody Knows What Really Went On'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 4, 2019

MIAMI, FL - NOVEMBER 3: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat calls out a play during a game against the Houston Rockets on November 3, 2019 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)
Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

Many were surprised when Jimmy Butler chose the Miami Heat in free agency, but he recently indicated there were behind-the-scenes reasons for leaving the Philadelphia 76ers.  

"Stuff just don't work out. Nobody knows what really went on in Philly and we're going to leave it that way," Butler told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. "But it was a great opportunity for me."

He refused to explain what happened when asked, but he noted there was an issue.

"Just go with your gut," the forward said. "You're not dumb. All of that will come out whenever it's time. Right now is not the time."

      

